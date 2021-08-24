Cancel
Grantsboro, NC

Live events Grantsboro — what’s coming up

Grantsboro News Watch
Grantsboro News Watch
 7 days ago

(GRANTSBORO, NC) Live events are lining up on the Grantsboro calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Grantsboro area:

Team Trivia

New Bern, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 415 S Front St, New Bern, NC

Try your luck in a fun new twist to trivia! Team Trivia – Build your team and head on downtown to try your hand.

30 Second Rocks Music Bingo at Sara's!

New Bern, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1150 Broad Creek Rd, New Bern, NC

Think you know music? Come prove it with our take on a traditional game! We play 30 seconds of a song, you mark the song title off on your game sheet! First three rounds, the first person to come...

Bryan Mayer

New Bern, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1150 Broad Creek Rd, New Bern, NC

Bryan is back for an amazing evening of great music and fun outside at Sara's!

Discover Tryon Palace: Life on the Lesser Stairs

New Bern, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:15 AM

Address: 529 S Front St, New Bern, NC

The Palace often conjures images of the Governors and their families who called the building home. What often is missing from the picture, however, is the number of staff, free and enslaved, who...

Family Retreat Weekend!

Arapahoe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 315 Camp Don Lee Rd, Arapahoe, NC

A Taste of Summer Camp for the Entire Family! Join us for a weekend of relaxation with your family while having plenty of space to social distance between families at Camp Don Lee. Many of our...

With Grantsboro News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

