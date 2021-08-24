Cancel
Ipswich, SD

Ipswich calendar: What's coming up

Ipswich Journal
Ipswich Journal
(IPSWICH, SD) Live events are lining up on the Ipswich calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ipswich:

Worship Night

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join us in a night of singing and praise! Worship is a time where we get to celebrate all that God is doing. It is a great way to build community with others and deepen your relationship with God.

Brown County Speedway – OPEN WHEEL MADNESS! NOSA Sprint Cars and Modified Special

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 400 24th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD

Open Wheel Madness at Brown County Speedway! The NOSA sprint cars are in town along with modified special! Please check our Facebook page for prices! Thanks!\n

Reed Diffuser Workshop

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 207 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD

Colorful Creations is collaborating with Jody Hoffman to help you create your own, unique to you, ceramic reed diffuser. During this class you can expect to create your own reed diffuser, reeds...

Bilingual Story Time

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 215 4th Ave SE, Aberdeen, SD

Join us for a special Story Time brought to you by Cornerstones Career Learning Center and SD Statewide Family Engagement Center at the K.O. Lee Aberdeen Public Library. Stories will be in both...

Foot Zone Certification (Fall 2021)

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 415 S Main St Suite 303, Aberdeen, SD

Join me to become a certified foot zone practitioner! This is not a one time class - you must attend all classes in the 4 month period and complete all classwork and board exams to complete your...

