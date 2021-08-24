Live events Seadrift — what’s coming up

(SEADRIFT, TX) Live events are coming to Seadrift.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Seadrift area:

Live Dance Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 8 Bell St, Port Lavaca, TX

Come on out and enjoy the tunes you love by EZ Country, right on the water! Dance and have a good time with us! Great food and drinks available. Bring your fishing poles too!

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green Belt & Black Belt 4 days Classroom Training in Victoria, TX Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Simplykart is world’s leading Lean Six Sigma training and certification provider with 100% success rate. Our Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (LSSBB) 4 days Guaranteed to Run Bootcamp is one of kind...

Legally Blonde The Musical Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Theatre Victoria's Annual Summer Musical - Legally Blonde The Musical. July 29-August 1, 2021. Performances held at the Victoria Fine Arts Center Tickets Starting as Low as $20.00 Tickets can be...

Lego Lab Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 302 N Main St, Victoria, TX

Join us for an afternoon of Lego building, including a fun challenge! We will have both small Lego's and big blocks available so all ages are able to attend. This event is FREE and OPEN to the public

It’s Time to Start Planning Your 2021 Holiday Marketing Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1604 E Airline Rd Suite 100, Victoria, TX

It’s Time to Start Planning Your 2021 Holiday Marketing Join us August 24 at 11 am with @rebeccaesparza from @scorecorpuschristi Get your seat at https://attendee.gotowebinar.c... Here's a...