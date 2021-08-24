Doyle events coming up

(DOYLE, CA) Doyle is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Doyle area:

Full Blast | Music in the Meadow Blairsden, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 67007 CA-70, Blairsden, CA

Full Blast is a Reno based Cover Band playing Funk, Soul, R&B, Neo-Soul and Jazz, with a variety of Singers and Musicians led by Cliff Porter of Jelly Bread! Come early for games and disc golf and...

VIP Petcare at Pet Station Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 1075 North Hills Blvd., Reno, NV 89506

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Reno, NV 89510

December is a busy month as everyone gets ready for the holidays. Probably the busiest of them all is Santa Claus!

SIERRA VALLEY ROPING CLUB JR. RODEO Sierraville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Event Name: SIERRA VALLEY ROPING CLUB JR. RODEO Description: font Event Date: 8/28/2021 Location: SIERRAVILLE ROPING GROUNDS SIERRAVILLE, CA 96126 Click here for Google Maps click here for...

Sierra Writing Retreat in California Clio, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 985 Whitehawk Drive, Clio, CA 96106

A generative and restorative writing retreat in the California Sierra mountains at the Lodge at Whitehawk Ranch