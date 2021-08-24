Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Doyle, CA

Doyle events coming up

Posted by 
Doyle Post
Doyle Post
 7 days ago

(DOYLE, CA) Doyle is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Doyle area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WL9T1_0bbPFTYw00

Full Blast | Music in the Meadow

Blairsden, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 67007 CA-70, Blairsden, CA

Full Blast is a Reno based Cover Band playing Funk, Soul, R&B, Neo-Soul and Jazz, with a variety of Singers and Musicians led by Cliff Porter of Jelly Bread! Come early for games and disc golf and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LjsqX_0bbPFTYw00

VIP Petcare at Pet Station

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 1075 North Hills Blvd., Reno, NV 89506

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQXkK_0bbPFTYw00

2021 Santa's Big Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Reno, NV 89510

December is a busy month as everyone gets ready for the holidays. Probably the busiest of them all is Santa Claus!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GQwXu_0bbPFTYw00

SIERRA VALLEY ROPING CLUB JR. RODEO

Sierraville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Event Name: SIERRA VALLEY ROPING CLUB JR. RODEO Description: font Event Date: 8/28/2021 Location: SIERRAVILLE ROPING GROUNDS SIERRAVILLE, CA 96126 Click here for Google Maps click here for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C7MIa_0bbPFTYw00

Sierra Writing Retreat in California

Clio, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 985 Whitehawk Drive, Clio, CA 96106

A generative and restorative writing retreat in the California Sierra mountains at the Lodge at Whitehawk Ranch

Learn More

Comments / 0

Doyle Post

Doyle Post

Doyle, CA
3
Followers
201
Post
340
Views
ABOUT

With Doyle Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sierraville, CA
Local
California Government
City
Doyle, CA
Doyle, CA
Government
City
Rodeo, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Mountains#Disc Golf#Live Events#Cover Band#Jelly Bread#Nv 89506 Community#Event Rsvps#Sierra Valley#Sun Oct 10#Clio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy