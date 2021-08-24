Cancel
Ravenna, NE

Ravenna events coming soon

Ravenna Today
Ravenna Today
 7 days ago

(RAVENNA, NE) Live events are lining up on the Ravenna calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ravenna:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UxQVE_0bbPFLkM00

Nest:Space - Creator's Club

Kearney, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2224 Central Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847

On Thursday, August 26th from 5pm - 6pm, 'Nest:Space - Premier Coworking' is launching a “Creator’s Club”!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jRe5_0bbPFLkM00

Ask a Scientist

Kearney, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 14 North Railroad Street, Kearney, NE 68847

Ask a Scientist is a casual event where the public can ask health science experts about any topic related to health science.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LwdhD_0bbPFLkM00

Mr & Miss / Mrs Western Cape 2021

Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 2504 9th Ave, Kearney, NE

List of MISS Cape Town upcoming events. Events by MISS Cape Town. A Pageant for unmarried Ladies aged 20-29yrs, in Cape Town, for the benefit of an NPO. Events

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nJZaz_0bbPFLkM00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Kearney, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Kearney, NE 68845

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hU2gd_0bbPFLkM00

CNSA BELITE Fall Camp 2021

Kearney, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2810 W 24th St, Kearney, NE 68845

4 week athlete development camp to build power, explosiveness, speed and agility. Learn how to move like an athlete

Ravenna Today

Ravenna Today

Ravenna, NE
With Ravenna Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

