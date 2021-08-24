Cancel
Jemez Pueblo, NM

Jemez Pueblo events coming soon

Jemez Pueblo News Watch
Jemez Pueblo News Watch
 7 days ago

(JEMEZ PUEBLO, NM) Jemez Pueblo is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jemez Pueblo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PUqjT_0bbPFEZH00

24th Placitas Studio Tour

Placitas, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: New Mexico 165, Placitas, NM 87043

24th Placitas Studio Tour rescheduled for August 28-29, 2021 is free, self driven and features amazing creations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGQ49_0bbPFEZH00

January Storm at BrewLab101

Rio Rancho, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3301 Southern Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM

Come on over to BrewLab101 for some fun music and great brews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AF5Sw_0bbPFEZH00

St. Thomas Aquinas Parish Picnic 2021

Rio Rancho, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1100 Hood Rd SE, Rio Rancho, NM

Join us for the St. Thomas Aquinas Parish Picnic 2021! Come to the St. Thomas Aquinas School campus on Saturday August 28th for food, fun, acitivites, Holy Mass and fellowship as we enjoy seeing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A7NJA_0bbPFEZH00

SEARCH TEAM MEETING

Rio Rancho, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Our Pastor Search Team is meeting in-person during this time to seek God's will in calling a new lead pastor to Celebration. Please be in prayer for them during this time!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6jTc_0bbPFEZH00

Warm and Gentle Yoga with Christina

Rio Rancho, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1400 Jackie Rd SE, Rio Rancho, NM

Warm and Gentle Yoga with Christina at 8:00 AM MDT on August 31 offered by YOGA 4/1. These class is great for beginners to pro. Slow flow we will explore the body offering poses/forms that will...

Jemez Pueblo News Watch

Jemez Pueblo News Watch

Jemez Pueblo, NM
With Jemez Pueblo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

