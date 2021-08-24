Cancel
Hancock, ME

Events on the Hancock calendar

Hancock News Flash
 7 days ago

(HANCOCK, ME) Hancock is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hancock:



ArtWaves Batik Painting Workshop

Bar Harbor, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1345-A ME-102, Bar Harbor, ME

Batik Painting Workshop, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., ArtWaves MDI. All skill levels welcome. 266-0010.

Making Space, Space Making

Bar Harbor, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1345-A ME-102, Bar Harbor, ME

Making Space, Space Making Online Mondays from 5-6 pm with Dani Robbins



Author Talk at Jesup Library

Bar Harbor, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 34 Mt Desert St, Bar Harbor, ME

Author Talk, 7 p.m., Jesup Memorial Library. Fred Dust will discuss his book "Making Conversation: Seven Essential Elements of Meaningful Conversation." 288-4245 or www.jesuplibrary.org.



Sullivan-Sorrento Historical Society Program: “Remembering Margaret”

Sullivan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1776 US-1, Sullivan, ME

Program, "Remembering Margaret," 7 p.m., Sorrento-Sullivan Recreation Center. Sponsored by Sullivan-Sorrento Historical Society. Reflections on the life of Rev. Margaret Henrichsen...



Qigong with Paul Weiss

Bar Harbor, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 162 Gilbert Farm Rd, Bar Harbor, ME

Qigong is the practice of cultivating life energy, or qi, learning to receive this energy from earth and heaven, and circulating it throughout the body as a foundation for a joyous and healthy...

Hancock News Flash

Hancock, ME
With Hancock News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

#Earth#Live Events#Batik Painting Workshop#Artwaves Mdi#Making Space#Jesup Memorial Library
