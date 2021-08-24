What’s up Winthrop: Local events calendar
(WINTHROP, WA) Winthrop has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winthrop:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 502 S Glover St, Twisp, WA
The Saturdays After The Market series continues with an afternoon of storytelling from Colville Tribal elder and local author Arnie Marchand. Saturday August 28th from 1-3PM. Arnie is the author […]\n
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 502 S Glover St, Twisp, WA
Saturdays are a great day to visit the TwispWorks campus to visit artist studios, shop for unique locally made gifts and enjoy some of the best food and drink in […]\n
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
