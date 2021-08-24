Live events on the horizon in Dolan Springs

(DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Dolan Springs calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dolan Springs:

ROUTE 66 BIKE WEEK 2022 Golden Valley, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Apr 04, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 10:00 PM

Address: Oatman Hwy (Route 66), Between mile markers 36 & 37, Golden Valley, AZ 86413

“Route 66 Bike Week”. Come join us in Western Arizona as riders from all over the world unite for good times and great riding.

Brian Regan Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2121 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

Brian Regan will be live in The Pavilion Theater at Tropicana Laughlin on Saturday, August 28, 2021! Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country with Vanity Fair calling him, “The...

War Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 2020 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

WAR, a Grammy award-winning American funk band that hit the music scene in 1969, rocks on today with current band members Lonnie Jordan, Stuart Ziff,...

Art-O-Rama at Kids Quest at Avi Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 10000 Aha Macav Pkwy, Laughlin, NV

Let’s Get Crafty at Kids Quest at Avi! Join us weekends in August for some awesome art activities. We will be making pasta portraits, raised salt paintings, potato printing, and fluffy foam...

FRESH Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2020 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

FRESH August 27, 2021 - August 29, 2021 Edge Lounge FRIDAY - SUNDAY 8PM - 1AM div div