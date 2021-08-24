Cancel
Meade, KS

Meade calendar: What's coming up

Meade Times
 7 days ago

(MEADE, KS) Meade has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Meade:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=035wcv_0bbPEypy00

Utilizing Padlet for Autonomous Learning for MS/HS Adolescents

Sublette, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS

Facilitated by Dr. Amber Miller, SWPRSC CLICK HERE TO REGISTER Padlet is the perfect platform for both synchronous and asynchronous learning. Learn to utilize it with your lesson plans and novel...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47RiNc_0bbPEypy00

Saturday, 9th Annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 11322 110 Rd, Dodge City, KS

IMCA Weekly Classes: Sprints, Modifieds, Northern Sport Mods, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B2I1z_0bbPEypy00

Tucker Road Storage of Liberal, KS

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Great units available in the Liberal, KS area! Bid online from your phone or computer and pick up in person. Just like eBay for self storage. Click to view many more photos. Tucker Road Storage of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c4F9n_0bbPEypy00

5th Sunday Hymn Sing

Ingalls, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 212 N Main St, Ingalls, KS

Come to Ingalls Community Bible Church, Main Street, Ingalls, Kansas and enjoy singing humns of praise to God, and then a time of refreshments & fellowship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VULz8_0bbPEypy00

Dodge City Farmers Market

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: Open June, 2021Saturday, 7am - 12pm Location:Front Street Between 1st and 2nd Avenue

