Live events coming up in Glendale

(GLENDALE, OR) Live events are coming to Glendale.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Glendale:

First Friday - "Painting Outside" works by Ilene Gienger-Stanfield Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 229 SW G St, Grants Pass, OR

Join us for extended hours on the First Friday of each month. This exhibition is "Painting Outside" featuring works by Ilene Gienger-Stanfield. Please note: due to high density of visitors...

2022 Grand Design RV Owners 5th Annual Southern Oregon Rally Canyonville, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 325 Quintioosa Blvd, Canyonville, OR 97417

2022 Grand Design RV Owners 5th Annual Southern Oregon Rally

Southern Oregon Hiring Event!! Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Are you looking for a job? We are hiring Direct Support Professionals, Transition & Children Direct Support Professionals, and Area Relief Direct Support Professionals!! Come on down to our Grants...

Ambassador Training Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 11845 Lower River Rd, Grants Pass, OR

All WILD Experiences are based on animal welfare and staff availability. Wildlife Images cannot guarantee a certain Animal Ambassador on any given day. However the following is a general schedule.

Shindig Mountain String Band at Canyonville Farmer’s Market Canyonville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 146 Chief Miwaleta Ln, Canyonville, OR

The Shindig Mountain String Band will be jammin’ from 11 am – 1 pm at the Canyonville Farmer’s Market in the Seven Feathers Casino South Parking Lot, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville, OR...