Glendale, OR

Live events coming up in Glendale

Glendale Digest
Glendale Digest
 7 days ago

(GLENDALE, OR) Live events are coming to Glendale.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Glendale:

First Friday - "Painting Outside" works by Ilene Gienger-Stanfield

Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 229 SW G St, Grants Pass, OR

Join us for extended hours on the First Friday of each month. This exhibition is "Painting Outside" featuring works by Ilene Gienger-Stanfield. Please note: due to high density of visitors...

2022 Grand Design RV Owners 5th Annual Southern Oregon Rally

Canyonville, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 325 Quintioosa Blvd, Canyonville, OR 97417

2022 Grand Design RV Owners 5th Annual Southern Oregon Rally

Southern Oregon Hiring Event!!

Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Are you looking for a job? We are hiring Direct Support Professionals, Transition & Children Direct Support Professionals, and Area Relief Direct Support Professionals!! Come on down to our Grants...

Ambassador Training

Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 11845 Lower River Rd, Grants Pass, OR

All WILD Experiences are based on animal welfare and staff availability. Wildlife Images cannot guarantee a certain Animal Ambassador on any given day. However the following is a general schedule.

Shindig Mountain String Band at Canyonville Farmer’s Market

Canyonville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 146 Chief Miwaleta Ln, Canyonville, OR

The Shindig Mountain String Band will be jammin’ from 11 am – 1 pm at the Canyonville Farmer’s Market in the Seven Feathers Casino South Parking Lot, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville, OR...

With Glendale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

