Events on the Cordova calendar
(CORDOVA, AK) Live events are coming to Cordova.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cordova:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 301 Railroad Row, Cordova, AK
Soto Zen Meditation All are welcome. ZOOM Each sit ends with a service with the chanting of the Heart of Great Perfect Wisdom Sutra and the Metta Sutra. Meditation is followed by a reading each...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ilanka Community Wellness & Recovery Support Circle meetings are 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Masonic Lodge. If you or someone you know are interested in breaking free from alcohol or substance use or...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 602 Chase Ave, Cordova, AK
« All Events Moms, Pops & Tots Storytime August 26 at 10:00 am -
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 1 Forestry Way, Cordova, AK
For the next few weeks, the City of Cordova COVID-19 Public Information Team will be hosting a new live streamed Community Update at 4 p.m. every Tuesday in addition to its Weekly Press Briefing...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 601 1st St, Cordova, AK
The Cordova Public Library hosts a digital “read along” with Anna Hernandez starting at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays each week on Instagram @cordovapubliclibraryreads. Content is geared towards...
