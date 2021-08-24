Cancel
Niland, CA

Niland calendar: Events coming up

Niland Dispatch
(NILAND, CA) Niland is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Niland:

Sunday Service

Imperial, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 201 South K Street, Imperial, CA 92251

Thank you for joining us for service at The Collective Movement and Solid Rocks Collaborative Service!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Westmorland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Westmorland, CA 92281

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Traviezoz De La Zierra

Coachella, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 49291 Grapefruit Blvd STE 2, Coachella, CA

Find the cheapest flights and accommodation options and get your tickets for Traviezoz De La Zierra at Mi Lindo Sinaloa in Coachella, CA, United States Of America on Fri, 27, Aug, 2021 on GigsGuide.

MICK ADAMS & THE STONES: At Spotlight 29 Casino

Coachella, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 46-200 Harrison Pl, Coachella, CA

Spotlight Showroom To Feature Free Tribute Band Concert Spotlight Showroom at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella, California announced today that starting in early August it will offer a regular...

Mat Pilates I

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 80814 Sun City Blvd, Indio, CA

Offers a blend of beginner and intermediate level exercises to help strengthen the core. Core muscles include spinal flexors, spinal extensors, hip flexors and hip extensors.

ABOUT

With Niland Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

