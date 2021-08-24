Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Britton, SD

What’s up Britton: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Britton Journal
Britton Journal
 7 days ago

(BRITTON, SD) Live events are lining up on the Britton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Britton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpu3F_0bbPElbl00

League Member Meeting

Oakes, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 22 N 5th St, Oakes, ND

Oakes Bowling Association League Member Meeting Tuesday Aug 24th - 7pm at the legion!! Please join us if you plan on bowling this year 🎳

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGOH6_0bbPElbl00

Growing Small Towns Building Dedication and OpenHouse

Oakes, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The dedication and a brief program will be at 6:30 but you're welcome to come and go freely during the open house.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32itZS_0bbPElbl00

1972 HONDA TRAIL 90

Bath, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

View HONDA Trail 90 Online Auctions In Bath, South Dakota at TractorHouse.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Britton Journal

Britton Journal

Britton, SD
7
Followers
183
Post
642
Views
ABOUT

With Britton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
City
Bath, SD
City
Britton, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Bowling#Auction#Tractorhouse Com#Vin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Auctions
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy