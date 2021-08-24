What’s up Britton: Local events calendar

(BRITTON, SD) Live events are lining up on the Britton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Britton:

League Member Meeting Oakes, ND

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 22 N 5th St, Oakes, ND

Oakes Bowling Association League Member Meeting Tuesday Aug 24th - 7pm at the legion!! Please join us if you plan on bowling this year 🎳

Growing Small Towns Building Dedication and OpenHouse Oakes, ND

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The dedication and a brief program will be at 6:30 but you're welcome to come and go freely during the open house.

1972 HONDA TRAIL 90 Bath, SD

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

View HONDA Trail 90 Online Auctions In Bath, South Dakota at TractorHouse.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.