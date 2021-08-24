Live events coming up in Sundance
(SUNDANCE, WY) Sundance has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sundance:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Address: 667 S Canyon St, Spearfish, SD
Must RSVP --> https://conta.cc/37CG5Ap —— Come Disc Golf with The Hook! Join The Hook for a fun night of disc golf with friends on August 31st from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. and enjoy some good food...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 PM
Address: 529 N Main St, Spearfish, SD
If an arena rock band wrote a soundtrack for an epic western movie, it would sound like these guys! Come check out Gabriel the Bull after summer nights! Also check out other Entertainment Events...
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: 825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783
It's the Spirit of the American Cowboy chuckwagon supper and comedy music show starring Gordy Pratt and Dalyce Sellers. Great family fun!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 127 W Grant St, Spearfish, SD
Head to the Spearfish Creek Wine Bar to watch a live performance by Seth & Sara on August 28th, starting at 7 PM until 10 PM
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 125 US-14, Spearfish, SD
Local musical alchemists The MadHats return to Crow Peak Brewing Company for an evening of progressive rocked out psychedelic grooves\n
