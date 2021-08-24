Cancel
Sundance, WY

Live events coming up in Sundance

Posted by 
Sundance Voice
Sundance Voice
 7 days ago

(SUNDANCE, WY) Sundance has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sundance:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fP3qz_0bbPEkj200

Disc Golf w/ The Hook!

Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 667 S Canyon St, Spearfish, SD

Must RSVP --> https://conta.cc/37CG5Ap —— Come Disc Golf with The Hook! Join The Hook for a fun night of disc golf with friends on August 31st from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. and enjoy some good food...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cvkz6_0bbPEkj200

Gabriel the Bull

Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 529 N Main St, Spearfish, SD

If an arena rock band wrote a soundtrack for an epic western movie, it would sound like these guys! Come check out Gabriel the Bull after summer nights! Also check out other Entertainment Events...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5ogs_0bbPEkj200

Cowboy Supper and Comedy Music Show

Spearfish, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783

It's the Spirit of the American Cowboy chuckwagon supper and comedy music show starring Gordy Pratt and Dalyce Sellers. Great family fun!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J9mr5_0bbPEkj200

Seth & Sara at Spearfish Creek Wine Bar

Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 127 W Grant St, Spearfish, SD

Head to the Spearfish Creek Wine Bar to watch a live performance by Seth & Sara on August 28th, starting at 7 PM until 10 PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1avcVa_0bbPEkj200

The MadHats

Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 125 US-14, Spearfish, SD

Local musical alchemists The MadHats return to Crow Peak Brewing Company for an evening of progressive rocked out psychedelic grooves\n

Learn More

Sundance Voice

Sundance Voice

Sundance, WY
With Sundance Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

