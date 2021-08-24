Live events coming up in Mill City

(MILL CITY, OR) Mill City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mill City:

Stayton Farmers Market Stayton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 300 E Florence St, 278 E High St Ste201, Stayton, OR

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 23, 2021 - September 8, 2021 Every, Wednesday, 3PM - 7PM Location: Corner of Third Ave and Florencein Downtown Stayton

Frank Lloyd Wright Gordon House Tours Silverton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 869 W Main St, Silverton, OR

Join us for a 45-minute guided tour of the Gordon House, the only building designed by Frank Lloyd Wright built in Oregon. On the tour, guests will learn about Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian vision...

Next of Kin @ Fireside Lounge Silverton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 895 W Main St, Silverton, OR

Next of Kin @ Fireside Lounge is on Facebook. To connect with Next of Kin @ Fireside Lounge, join Facebook today.

Camp Taloali Haunted Forest Stayton, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 15934 North Santiam Highway Southeast, Stayton, OR 97383

Get your haunt on in the Haunted Forests of Camp Taloali!

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Adoration Stayton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1077 N 6th Ave, Stayton, OR

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church offers Adoration on Tuesdays from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm.