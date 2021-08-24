Cancel
Domino’s sends customers into a frenzy with viral watermelon pizza – but all’s not as it seems

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 7 days ago

Domino’s jumped on the cursed TikTok trend of using a circular slice of watermelon as a pizza base instead of, you know, dough, and people were up in arms.

Posting on the social media platform, the pizza giant’s Australian branch showed a worker making the weird creation, which was invented by Oliver Paterson in June (although his recipe called for barbecue sauce and chorizo).

The video shows the worker cutting a melon slice, grilling it, then topping it with cheese, tomato sauce, and pepperoni.

“Y’all keep asking us for a low carb option,” they captioned the video. But not like this, Domino’s!

“It does look pretty good out the oven,” the video says, before someone tastes it looking slightly perplexed.

“We think it might be an acquired taste,” it adds.

Y’all keep asking us for a low carb option 😏🍕Nah fr when we saw @elburritomonster make a watermelon pizza, we HAD to give it a go.

But fans were not too sure. And reacting to the video, which has got almost 400,000 views, one person commented “Domino’s I can’t keep defending you.”

Another said: “Don’t sell it please.”

A third said: “As a Domino’s employee I’m shocked.”

But if people were concerned that Domino’s is actually planning to sell watermelon pizza, do not despair. Commenting on the video, Domino’s confirmed to CNN:

“This was a joke, made especially for TikTok.”

They also commented on the video saying “we also weren’t too into it”.

indy100 has contacted Domino’s for comment to see what they have to say on the matter. But is it just us who thinks it sounds quite nice?

Who dominknows.

Indy100

Indy100

