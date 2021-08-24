Cook events coming up

(COOK, MN) Live events are coming to Cook.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cook:

The Northwood's Band at Fortune Bay Resort Casino Tower, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1430 Bois Forte Rd, Tower, MN

Join us at Fortune Bay for our FREE outdoor summer music series! We are featuring local bands, will have a small outdoor bar, and Street Tacos and Eats will have their food truck parked here...

Bingo Gilbert, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 224 Broadway, Gilbert, MN

Cash bingo will be played every Sunday in the Gilbert VFW annex. The public is welcome. Bingo is sanctioned by the Eveleth Elks.

Cook Area Farmers Market Cook, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 219 S River St, Cook, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 19 - September, 2021Saturdays, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Location: City Park, River Street

Midsummer in Norway 2021 Tower, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

TAKK AND SKOL The event may be cancelled, however we are still requesting your donation. As a major fundraising event cut short once again by COVID, we need your support more than ever. Donation...