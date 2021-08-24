Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Renovo, PA

Live events Renovo — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Renovo News Watch
Renovo News Watch
 7 days ago

(RENOVO, PA) Live events are lining up on the Renovo calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Renovo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KOwTl_0bbPEfJP00

2021 ANNUAL MEETING AND BANQUET

Renovo, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 12700 Renovo Rd, Renovo, PA

RESCHEDULED Due to inclement weather on 8/18/21, the dinner was postponed and rescheduled to Thursday, 8/26/21. Sportsman's Hotel, Restaurant & Bar - Renovo, PA 5:30 P.M. Social with Cash Bar ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AtM00_0bbPEfJP00

Fish of Little Pine

Waterville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 4205 Little Pine Creek Rd, Waterville, PA

There will be a program on “Fish of Little Pine” at Little Pine State Park. Join the park naturalist and learn about the fish that inhabit Little Pine State Park. Afterward, we may have some time...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uHOkk_0bbPEfJP00

WELCOME WEEK: Sex Ed Boot Camp - Haven Tradition

Lock Haven, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

There is a COVID Option available for students concerned with large group sessions, visit the Welcome Week Schedule here to access the live stream.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dgiot_0bbPEfJP00

Military honors

Lock Haven, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 47 Rest Haven Dr, Lock Haven, PA

Here is Donald Boyer’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 18, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Donald Boyer in Manor, Pennsylvania, born in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4brfDk_0bbPEfJP00

Pet Extravaganza & Vendor Fair

Lock Haven, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Palmetto Drive, Lock Haven, PA 17745

Are you a craft, pet, food, or other vendor looking for something fun in October? Join us at our family and pet friendly event!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Renovo News Watch

Renovo News Watch

Renovo, PA
18
Followers
201
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Renovo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Lock Haven, PA
City
Manor, PA
Renovo, PA
Government
City
Waterville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Renovo, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#Pa Rescheduled Due#Sportsman S Hotel#Restaurant Bar Renovo#Little Pine State Park#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biden defends departure from ‘forever war,’ praises airlift

WASHINGTON (AP) — A defensive President Joe Biden called the U.S. airlift to extract more than 120,000 Americans, Afghans and other allies from Afghanistan to end a 20-year war an “extraordinary success,” though more than 100 Americans and thousands of others were left behind. Twenty-four hours after the last American...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy