What’s up Oberlin: Local events calendar

(OBERLIN, KS) Live events are coming to Oberlin.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oberlin:

Market Norton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 500 W Holme St, Norton, KS

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 3 - October, 2021Thursdays, 5pm - 7pm Location:Veterans Memorial Park, 500 West Holme Street

Elevate 1 mile/5K Run/Walk Mc Cook, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 801 West C Street, McCook, NE 69001

Elevate Wellness and Physical Therapy is excited to be hosting a 1 mile and 5K walk/run to celebrate PT month this October!

"Up in Smoke" on the Blackwater Oberlin, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

BBQ Cook-off. Categories include: Ribs, Pork Butt, Brisket, Beans & Open Meat category. Trophies awarded. There is limited camping. The public is invited to join us for the World's best BBQ Dinner...