Oberlin, KS

What’s up Oberlin: Local events calendar

Oberlin News Watch
Oberlin News Watch
 7 days ago

(OBERLIN, KS) Live events are coming to Oberlin.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oberlin:

Market

Norton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 500 W Holme St, Norton, KS

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 3 - October, 2021Thursdays, 5pm - 7pm Location:Veterans Memorial Park, 500 West Holme Street

Elevate 1 mile/5K Run/Walk

Mc Cook, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 801 West C Street, McCook, NE 69001

Elevate Wellness and Physical Therapy is excited to be hosting a 1 mile and 5K walk/run to celebrate PT month this October!

"Up in Smoke" on the Blackwater

Oberlin, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

BBQ Cook-off. Categories include: Ribs, Pork Butt, Brisket, Beans & Open Meat category. Trophies awarded. There is limited camping. The public is invited to join us for the World's best BBQ Dinner...

With Oberlin News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

