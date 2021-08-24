Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montague, MA

What’s up Montague: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Montague Updates
Montague Updates
 7 days ago

(MONTAGUE, MA) Montague has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Montague:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z7arV_0bbPEbmV00

Broom-Making Demonstrations at the History Workshop — Historic Deerfield

Deerfield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 80 Old Main St, Deerfield, MA

Join us in the History Workshop to watch a broom being made by hand, learn about growing and processing broomcorn, and see broom making tools and equipment. Learn the story of Caleb Salisbury, an...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03e7fB_0bbPEbmV00

Holly Mae at PVB

Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Join Holly Mae for some LIVE country music, and yummy beer at Pioneer Valley Brewery in Turners Falls, MA on Saturday, August 28th at 6:00pm!!! ?♥️??? No cover charge - tips welcomed and...

Learn More

Historic Deerfield, Exhibits

Deerfield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 80 Old Main St, Deerfield, MA

Celebrating the Fiber Arts: The Helen Geier Flynt Textile Gallery The Helen Geier Flynt Textile Gallery showcases Historic Deerfield\'s important collection of fashion, needlework, and domestic...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MQC3h_0bbPEbmV00

Capital Improvements Committee Meeting

Turners Falls, Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 30 Griswold St, Turners Falls, MA

This is our Calendar. Click "By Department" to filter by an individual board or department. Mouse-over event times to see meeting details. You may also visit the RiverCulture , Montague Public...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NFW2J_0bbPEbmV00

The David Bromberg Quintet

Turners Falls, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls, MA 01376

New Date! - The David Bromberg Quintet at The Shea Theater in Turners Falls, MA

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Montague Updates

Montague Updates

Montague, MA
19
Followers
243
Post
575
Views
ABOUT

With Montague Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Montague, MA
Government
City
Turners Falls, MA
Deerfield, MA
Government
City
Deerfield, MA
City
Montague, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Standup Comedy#Gallery#Ma Rrb#Ma Join#Broomcorn#Ma Celebrating#By Department#Sun Nov 11#Ma 01376 New Date#The Shea Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy