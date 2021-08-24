What’s up Montague: Local events calendar

(MONTAGUE, MA) Montague has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Montague:

Broom-Making Demonstrations at the History Workshop — Historic Deerfield Deerfield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 80 Old Main St, Deerfield, MA

Join us in the History Workshop to watch a broom being made by hand, learn about growing and processing broomcorn, and see broom making tools and equipment. Learn the story of Caleb Salisbury, an...

Holly Mae at PVB Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Join Holly Mae for some LIVE country music, and yummy beer at Pioneer Valley Brewery in Turners Falls, MA on Saturday, August 28th at 6:00pm!!! ?♥️??? No cover charge - tips welcomed and...

Historic Deerfield, Exhibits Deerfield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 80 Old Main St, Deerfield, MA

Celebrating the Fiber Arts: The Helen Geier Flynt Textile Gallery The Helen Geier Flynt Textile Gallery showcases Historic Deerfield\'s important collection of fashion, needlework, and domestic...

Capital Improvements Committee Meeting Turners Falls, Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 30 Griswold St, Turners Falls, MA

This is our Calendar. Click "By Department" to filter by an individual board or department. Mouse-over event times to see meeting details.

The David Bromberg Quintet Turners Falls, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls, MA 01376

New Date! - The David Bromberg Quintet at The Shea Theater in Turners Falls, MA