The indices saw a rather abrupt intraday reversal Wednesday as the S&P 500 hit day highs around 2 p.m. ET and then sold off and closed under the morning lows. Quite often these sorts of intraday shifts are a signal of some difficulties ahead, but breadth remained positive with around 4,800 gainers to 3,200 decliners, and small-caps and speculative names enjoyed relative strength. The action felt like it was mostly program-driven and focused mainly on big-cap names, but it did shift the tone of the market, which was ebullient again until midday.