Boron calendar: What's coming up

(BORON, CA) Live events are lining up on the Boron calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Boron:

LA F.A.M.E STUDIOS FOR FINE ARTS AND FASHION Helendale, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 15055 Vista Road, Helendale, CA 92342

Beginner ballet for all ages online right from your home with professional dance teacher and agency owner Queen Sheba

Thrift After Hours - August Edwards, Edwards AFB, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1000 Kincheloe Ave, Edwards, CA

Join us for our Thrift After Hours Event! This is a Volunteer Event to give our Thrift Store some much needed TLC! Volunteers will be helping to set up new displays, sorting through new donations...

11th Annual Job Services Network Job Fair (Employer Registration) Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 44538 40th Street East, Lancaster, CA 93535

Join us for the 11th Annual Job Services Network Job Fair to be held at the West Coast Baptist College -Walther Center.

4 Day Sacred Medicines Celebration Retreat Mojave, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: main, Santa Barbara, CA 93501

4 day Retreat where you will experience an awakening to your truth, refreshment of spirit, transformation and the wisdom of freedom

Hooked on Driving Track Day - Southern California Rosamond, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 3500 75th St W, Rosamond, CA

Hooked on Driving Track Days at Willow Springs International Raceway in Los Angeles, California allows you to drive your car on a real racetrack. No experience required. From pure novice to...