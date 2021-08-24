Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boron, CA

Boron calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Boron Today
Boron Today
 7 days ago

(BORON, CA) Live events are lining up on the Boron calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Boron:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JHlEo_0bbPEXCT00

LA F.A.M.E STUDIOS FOR FINE ARTS AND FASHION

Helendale, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 15055 Vista Road, Helendale, CA 92342

Beginner ballet for all ages online right from your home with professional dance teacher and agency owner Queen Sheba

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xWWbx_0bbPEXCT00

Thrift After Hours - August

Edwards, Edwards AFB, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1000 Kincheloe Ave, Edwards, CA

Join us for our Thrift After Hours Event! This is a Volunteer Event to give our Thrift Store some much needed TLC! Volunteers will be helping to set up new displays, sorting through new donations...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EvRz0_0bbPEXCT00

11th Annual Job Services Network Job Fair (Employer Registration)

Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 44538 40th Street East, Lancaster, CA 93535

Join us for the 11th Annual Job Services Network Job Fair to be held at the West Coast Baptist College -Walther Center.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qazbl_0bbPEXCT00

4 Day Sacred Medicines Celebration Retreat

Mojave, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: main, Santa Barbara, CA 93501

4 day Retreat where you will experience an awakening to your truth, refreshment of spirit, transformation and the wisdom of freedom

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47MD47_0bbPEXCT00

Hooked on Driving Track Day - Southern California

Rosamond, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 3500 75th St W, Rosamond, CA

Hooked on Driving Track Days at Willow Springs International Raceway in Los Angeles, California allows you to drive your car on a real racetrack. No experience required. From pure novice to...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Boron Today

Boron Today

Boron, CA
12
Followers
249
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Boron Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rosamond, CA
City
Boron, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Helendale, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Thrift Store#Tlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Oakland events coming up

1. 8/22 Reverence Yoga; 2. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 3. oakland ecstatic dance 4 queers; 4. Moving from Pain to Purpose;The Journey from Violence to Victory!; 5. 8th Grade Welcome Back to School Picnic;
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming up

1. LinCON; 2. Stand Up for Science; 3. ZOOLARIOUS PRESENTS: GEOFFREY ASMUS; 4. Sanctuary Worship (Please read Guidelines before reserving a spot!); 5. NDLA Sponsorships 2021;
Skiatook, OKTulsa World

Community Calendar August 18-24

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce hosts live music, food and vendors from 6-9 p.m. at Central Park. The VFW will host their Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., or until they run out of food. The cost is $6 and is open to everyone. The VFW Post is located at 13319 N. Cincinnati (Hwy 11).
Alameda County, CAbayareaparent.com

Fun Fall Festivals

Favorite fall festivals have begun to return to the Bay Area, and a couple of county fairs will take place as well. While some events are still on hold until next year, there are plenty of fun ways for your family to spend your weekends in September and beyond. As conditions may change due to COVID-19, make sure to check event websites before heading out.
San Marcos, CAthevistapress.com

San Marcos Chamber News

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24 3:00 – 7:00 PM. This Tuesday all San Marcos college students are eligible to receive $1 off a hot food purchase with proof of student I.D. (minimum order $5). The Harvest Festival will feature 250 artisans and crafters, local businesses, kids zone and delicious food options. Enjoy...
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...
Musictravelawaits.com

Reasons To Visit America’s Favorite Quintessential Main Street

Have you ever visited a city that felt like a small town? Franklin,. , is that kind of city. Small town charm and friendliness are abundant and just the start of why you should visit Franklin and take a stroll down their quintessential Main Street. The National Trust for Historic...
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

It's Happening Here

“The Greatest Show on Earth” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Charlton Heston and Betty Hutton. Stewart portrays a circus clown with mysterious past. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112. SUNDAYS. Indiana County Humane Society Bingo...
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.
Festivalvisitsaintpaul.com

Fall Festivities: Autumn Events in the Capital City

Cooler temps and fall colors create the perfect setting for these September and October festivals and things to do in St. Paul. Kick-off Oktoberfest at the Germanic American Institute’s Saint Paul Oktoberfest. Hosted on the beautiful grounds of the GAI on Summit Avenue, the event will include German music, food, vendors, and lots of beer, of course. The event itself is free, but $5 beer wristbands are required for alcohol purchases.
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation begins the Lower Wapsi River Clean-up Project at Walnut Grove Park on the north edge of Toronto. The clean-up will return to where County Conservation started 15 years ago, with Sherman Park as the headquarters. County Conservation will clean up between Massilon Park and Sherman Park on the Wapsi. Clean-up continues Aug. 21-22. For more info and sign-up email coordinator@lwrcp.org.
Politicsburlington-record.com

Pioneer Days to highlight history and fun

Once again history and fun go hand in hand as Old Town will host its fifth annual Pioneer Days Saturday, Aug. 21. Get a glimpse of how life used to be as the event features gunfights, horse drawn wagon rides, lots of delicious cowboy vittles and more. Oh, yeah, there’s also some great music to wrap up the day from Mickey & the Motorcars.
Warren, RIprovidencejournal.com

Warren Folks Festival returns

It’s among the smallest towns in the smallest state, but Warren is also a very interesting place. It has a tight-knit artistic community where everyone knows each other, and they support each other in numerous ways. This community is fostered by the music venue, bar and restaurant The Galactic Theatre...
Festivalgoodhousekeeping.com

The 29 Best Fall Festivals and Fairs to Take in the Autumn Air

Spending your autumn days surrounded by beautiful fall foliage is an absolute must, and what better way to experience the season than to enjoy a fall festival or two?. You might begin your journey by blasting some Halloween songs or Thanksgiving songs on your way to one of the events on our list — and depending on which one you pick, you could end up jumping in a pile of leaves to re-live your childhood, taking a few pics that rival a Norman Rockwell painting or walking amongst spooky jack-'o-lanterns that set the night sky ablaze.
Festivalcannonfallsbeacon.com

Weekend planner: Outdoor activities for all

The North Hudson Pepper Fest is a three-day celebration of theWisconsin’s community’s Italian heritage. The event includes homemade Italian food, a beer garden, contests, rides, a parade, royalty and everything else that a community celebration requires. A 2021 Pepper Fest button is required for entry for those ages 12 and...
Utah Statesuindependent.com

Southern Utah Events Guide

This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella at Washington City Center for Music and Theater, Holy Stromboli at Kayenta, Coyote Tales LIVE Storytelling in Ivins, farmers markets, outdoor movies, live music, virtual events, and more. Check out the complete guide to find out what is going...
Musicoregoncoastmagazine.com

Bay Area Fun Fests

Fun Festivals are back on the agenda in the Coos Bay area with the return of the Blackberry Arts Festival and the Bay Area Fun Festival. The Blackberry Arts Festival celebrates all things blackberry and a whole lot more on August 28–29. Yes, there are tons of blackberry-themed yummy items for sale like jam, baked goods, and wine. Attendees can also expect artists and vendors with all types of artisan wares and two days of live music. The festival takes place in downtown Coos Bay on Central Avenue near Highway 101. For updates, go to the Festival website or Facebook page.
Crystal City, MOmymoinfo.com

Twin City Days Crystal City family events

(Crystal City) Twin City Days is less than a month away, and area businesses are getting their plans together for the festival’s return. On Friday, September 10th, Crystal City Park will host some family-friendly events. One of those is the returning Bike Ride Activities, which include a family bicycle ride around town. Chris Creed with Pedal and Pi in Crystal City and Living Life on Two Wheels says it should be a good time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy