Naalehu, HI

Live events coming up in Naalehu

Naalehu News Watch
 7 days ago

(NAALEHU, HI) Naalehu has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Naalehu:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fCUXc_0bbPESmq00

Kanikapila (Zoom)

Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

This group is about getting together and connecting through music. All instruments and all levels are welcome, and singers, too. Contact Barbara Hoist: barb.jean.hoist@gmail.com Our regular...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34aPAd_0bbPESmq00

Maka Gallinger Live in Concert

Kealakekua, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:15 PM

Address: 79-7401 Hawaiʻi Belt Road, Kealakekua, HI 96750

Enjoy a powerful and heart felt performance by Hawaii's own Ukulele artist and vocalist Maka Gallinger.

Tai Chi

Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

The flowing movements of T’ai Chi Chuan develop our strength, vitality, and ability to relax. There will be a demonstration by Ms. Sherer, a 30 year practitioner of the Yang style form as modified...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dRzTE_0bbPESmq00

Na'alehu Farmer's Market

Naalehu, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 95-5656 Hawaiʻi Belt Rd, Naalehu, HI

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8am - 12pm Location:95-5572 Mamalahoa Hwy, Naalehu, HI 96772

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qvbZw_0bbPESmq00

Free entrance at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park

Volcano, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:59 PM

Address: 1 Crater Rim Drive, Volcano, HI

Our National Parks celebrates the one-year anniversary of the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Great American Outdoors Act enables national parks and...

Naalehu News Watch

Naalehu, HI
With Naalehu News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

