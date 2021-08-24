Live events coming up in Naalehu

(NAALEHU, HI) Naalehu has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Naalehu:

Kanikapila (Zoom) Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

This group is about getting together and connecting through music. All instruments and all levels are welcome, and singers, too. Contact Barbara Hoist: barb.jean.hoist@gmail.com Our regular...

Maka Gallinger Live in Concert Kealakekua, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:15 PM

Address: 79-7401 Hawaiʻi Belt Road, Kealakekua, HI 96750

Enjoy a powerful and heart felt performance by Hawaii's own Ukulele artist and vocalist Maka Gallinger.

Tai Chi Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

The flowing movements of T’ai Chi Chuan develop our strength, vitality, and ability to relax. There will be a demonstration by Ms. Sherer, a 30 year practitioner of the Yang style form as modified...

Na'alehu Farmer's Market Naalehu, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 95-5656 Hawaiʻi Belt Rd, Naalehu, HI

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8am - 12pm Location:95-5572 Mamalahoa Hwy, Naalehu, HI 96772

Free entrance at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Volcano, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:59 PM

Address: 1 Crater Rim Drive, Volcano, HI

Our National Parks celebrates the one-year anniversary of the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Great American Outdoors Act enables national parks and...