Superior, NE

Superior calendar: What's coming up

(SUPERIOR, NE) Superior has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Superior:

Old Trusty Days

Clay Center, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 316 W Glenvil St, Clay Center, NE

Old Trusty Days, nationally known, brings life to the fairgrounds again. From across the United States, people attend this two-day celebration of "the way it was" in Nebraska. An extensive flea...

Foundation for BVLH: Annual Golf Tournament & Silent Auction

Hebron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1120 Rd 6100, Hebron, NE

The Foundation for Blue Valley Lutheran Homes hosts an annual golf tournament and silent auction to raise funds for special projects at its non-profit long-term care facilities. This year, funds...

Gnuse Hyd Third Link

Strang, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Gnuse Hyd Third Link, Has Hoses And Depth Indicator Disclaimer This Item was not Functionally Tested and no guarantees on condition or operability are made by BigIron. It is the bidder’s...

Edgar Farmers' Market

Edgar, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PM Location: 5th Street and North C Street

INDUSTRIAS AMERICA Other For Sale

Hebron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Browse a wide selection of new and used INDUSTRIAS AMERICA Other for sale near you at MachineryTrader.com. Top models include TREE PULLER, POST PULLER, and TREE SHEAR

