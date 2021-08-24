Cancel
Elkhart, KS

Live events coming up in Elkhart

Elkhart Bulletin
Elkhart Bulletin
(ELKHART, KS) Live events are coming to Elkhart.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elkhart area:

Treasure Sale at Meet Me at the Market

Guymon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 319 N Main St, Guymon, OK

Bring a table and whatever you want to sell ... clean out your garage, bring your wares, whatever ... and we're having a Treasure Sale (Flea Market so to speak) during the Farmers Market.

Guymon Pioneer Days 2021

Guymon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

The best of the best will be in Guymon for the 89th Guymon Pioneer Days Rodeo. Fan favorites will be competing for the coveted custom-made belt with Montana Silversmith's custom-created conchos...

SB (CO-OP) Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Rolla

Rolla, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

The Rolla (KS) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. South Baca [Campo/Vilas/Pritchett] (Vilas, CO) on Monday, August 30 @ 3:30p.

Gas Capital Show n shine

Hugoton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 630 S Main St, Hugoton, KS

Car, Truck and Bike show Regristration 8-10 am car show 9-4pm

ABOUT

With Elkhart Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

