What’s up Jeffersonville: Local events calendar

(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) Live events are lining up on the Jeffersonville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jeffersonville:

Pumpkin Field Day – August 26 South Charleston, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

It’s been approximately 730.5 days (but who’s counting) since the last in person pumpkin field day was held at the Western Ag Research Station (7721 S. Charleston Pike, South Charleston…

3rd Annual Family Farm and Home Car Show Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Car Shows 2021 in Washington Court House - Explore Washington Court House's best Car shows and Expo. Find information & tickets of upcoming Car Shows events happening in Washington Court House.

TRIBAL TEMPLE 8TH PATH Bowersville, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 4 Hängebank, 45307 Essen

LINE UP: SUNDANCE MARATHI SURIDAY AUDI0NAUT M15CHK1ND NEBOISA JUMANJI RENÉ RAGGAS DECO: SOLAR SYSTEM RAUMTHERAPIE

The ISI Life™ - 2021 Columbus Retreat Mount Sterling, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 22300 State Park Road 20, Mount Sterling, OH 43143

ISI is a 24-hour retreat built around the Wheel of Life concept of 5 F's: Faith, Family, Faculty, Finance and Fitness.

Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival Clifton, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 North St, Clifton, OH

The annual Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival will be held August 27 & 28, 2021 in the Village of Clifton alongside the beautiful Clifton Gorge in Greene County, Ohio. The event will feature back...