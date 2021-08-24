Cancel
Stratford, TX

Live events on the horizon in Stratford

Posted by 
Stratford Times
Stratford Times
 7 days ago

(STRATFORD, TX) Stratford is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stratford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHQpz_0bbPEGRM00

2nd Annual Farm to Table Dinner

Dalhart, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Come join us for our 2nd annual dinner downtown to help us celebrate our local farmers! Dinner will be catered by Just-In Backyard BBQ, sourcing their food from local farms. We will be serving...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WCfMX_0bbPEGRM00

Fall Kick Off

Dalhart, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 402 Tanglewood Rd, Dalhart, TX

We are so excited to see you guys again on August 25th! We are having a kick off for all Wednesday night activities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9Jgd_0bbPEGRM00

COVID-19 Vaccination

Gruver, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 601 Garrett Ave, Gruver, TX

Public COVID-19 vaccination event in partnership with Gruver ISD. Vaccines available to anyone age 12 and older. Gruver High School commons (gym entrance).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PX3h9_0bbPEGRM00

Treasure Sale at Meet Me at the Market

Guymon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 319 N Main St, Guymon, OK

Bring a table and whatever you want to sell ... clean out your garage, bring your wares, whatever ... and we're having a Treasure Sale (Flea Market so to speak) during the Farmers Market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QTp0w_0bbPEGRM00

GPLAC Coding Group

Guymon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1718 N Oklahoma St, Guymon, OK

On Monday, August 30th we've got the Javascript group for Adults meeting in the Guymon Library Safe Room. About this Event On Monday, August 30th we've got the Javascript group for Adults meeting...

Stratford Times

Stratford Times

Stratford, TX
With Stratford Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

