Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stamford, NY

Stamford events coming soon

Posted by 
Stamford Post
Stamford Post
 7 days ago

(STAMFORD, NY) Stamford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stamford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZuC5C_0bbPEEfu00

Reflections in 2020 Opening Reception

Hobart, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 631 E Main St, Hobart, NY

Join us at an Opening Reception for our end of Summer Exhibit: Reflections in 2020 on August 28 from 4-6pm at MURAL Art Gallery, located at 631 Main St., Hobart, NY 13788 . The exhibit can be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wd5nO_0bbPEEfu00

The Fly Birds at PLaY

Roxbury, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 221 Hillcrest Dr, Roxbury, NY

List of PLaY (Peace Love and Yoga Roxbury New York) upcoming events. Music Events by PLaY (Peace Love and Yoga Roxbury New York). Events - The Fly Bi

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45psnm_0bbPEEfu00

Family Farm Day — Buck Hill Farm

Jefferson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 185 Fuller Rd, Jefferson, NY

Visit Buck Hill on your tour through Schoharie County on Family Farm Day! Participate in farm tours, product demonstrations, samplings & more! Our regular breakfast will also be served 8-1pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02FCiI_0bbPEEfu00

Charlie Parr

Roxbury, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 5025 Vega Mountain Rd, Roxbury, NY

(Address will be sent to ticket holders prior to event. Bring a picnic blanket, beach chair and choose your seat on the grass.) Charlie Parr is an incorruptible outsider who writes novelistic...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17FtRl_0bbPEEfu00

Summer Reading Adventure

Hobart, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Free Summer Reading Adventure for kids of all ages. Visit our library to pick up your Adventure Guide. Read books (on your own or together with someone else) following the guide. Return materials...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Stamford Post

Stamford Post

Stamford, NY
15
Followers
222
Post
946
Views
ABOUT

With Stamford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hobart, NY
City
New York City, NY
Stamford, NY
Government
State
New York State
City
Jefferson, NY
City
Stamford, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural Art#Live Events#Art Museum#Yoga Roxbury#Family Farm Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy