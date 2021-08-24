Stamford events coming soon

(STAMFORD, NY) Stamford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stamford:

Reflections in 2020 Opening Reception Hobart, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 631 E Main St, Hobart, NY

Join us at an Opening Reception for our end of Summer Exhibit: Reflections in 2020 on August 28 from 4-6pm at MURAL Art Gallery, located at 631 Main St., Hobart, NY 13788 . The exhibit can be...

The Fly Birds at PLaY Roxbury, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 221 Hillcrest Dr, Roxbury, NY

List of PLaY (Peace Love and Yoga Roxbury New York) upcoming events. Music Events by PLaY (Peace Love and Yoga Roxbury New York). Events - The Fly Bi

Family Farm Day — Buck Hill Farm Jefferson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 185 Fuller Rd, Jefferson, NY

Visit Buck Hill on your tour through Schoharie County on Family Farm Day! Participate in farm tours, product demonstrations, samplings & more! Our regular breakfast will also be served 8-1pm.

Charlie Parr Roxbury, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 5025 Vega Mountain Rd, Roxbury, NY

(Address will be sent to ticket holders prior to event. Bring a picnic blanket, beach chair and choose your seat on the grass.) Charlie Parr is an incorruptible outsider who writes novelistic...

Summer Reading Adventure Hobart, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Free Summer Reading Adventure for kids of all ages. Visit our library to pick up your Adventure Guide. Read books (on your own or together with someone else) following the guide. Return materials...