Preston events coming up
(PRESTON, MN) Live events are coming to Preston.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Preston:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Minnesota's Peter Mayer has been singing and songwriting for over 20 years, performing in venues across the United States and beyond. He writes songs for a small planet--songs that celebrate life...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 208 Parkway Ave N, Lanesboro, MN
Join the Commonweal Theatre Company for Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield's madcap parody, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised].
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Address: 208 Parkway Ave N, Lanesboro, MN
Join the Commonweal Theatre Company for Mark St. Germain's unpredictable romance, Dancing Lessons.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:15 AM
Address: 509 Kansas St NW, Preston, MN
The Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program is a community-based recreational exercise program developed by the Arthritis Foundation. Trained AFEP instructors cover a variety of range-of-motion and...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 505 W Park St, Spring Valley, Minnesota 55975
Spend an afternoon outside searching for fossils 100s of millions of years old! Great for the whole family.
Comments / 0