Preston, MN

Preston events coming up

Preston News Flash
Preston News Flash
 7 days ago

(PRESTON, MN) Live events are coming to Preston.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Preston:

Peter Mayer — Chatfield Arts

Chatfield, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Minnesota's Peter Mayer has been singing and songwriting for over 20 years, performing in venues across the United States and beyond. He writes songs for a small planet--songs that celebrate life...

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]

Lanesboro, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 208 Parkway Ave N, Lanesboro, MN

Join the Commonweal Theatre Company for Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield's madcap parody, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised].

Dancing Lessons

Lanesboro, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 208 Parkway Ave N, Lanesboro, MN

Join the Commonweal Theatre Company for Mark St. Germain's unpredictable romance, Dancing Lessons.

Arthritis Exercise Program – Preston

Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:15 AM

Address: 509 Kansas St NW, Preston, MN

The Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program is a community-based recreational exercise program developed by the Arthritis Foundation. Trained AFEP instructors cover a variety of range-of-motion and...

Fossil Hunting in Fillmore County

Spring Valley, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 505 W Park St, Spring Valley, Minnesota 55975

Spend an afternoon outside searching for fossils 100s of millions of years old! Great for the whole family.

With Preston News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

