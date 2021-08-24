Preston events coming up

(PRESTON, MN) Live events are coming to Preston.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Preston:

Peter Mayer — Chatfield Arts Chatfield, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Minnesota's Peter Mayer has been singing and songwriting for over 20 years, performing in venues across the United States and beyond. He writes songs for a small planet--songs that celebrate life...

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised] Lanesboro, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 208 Parkway Ave N, Lanesboro, MN

Join the Commonweal Theatre Company for Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield's madcap parody, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised].

Dancing Lessons Lanesboro, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 208 Parkway Ave N, Lanesboro, MN

Join the Commonweal Theatre Company for Mark St. Germain's unpredictable romance, Dancing Lessons.

Arthritis Exercise Program – Preston Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:15 AM

Address: 509 Kansas St NW, Preston, MN

The Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program is a community-based recreational exercise program developed by the Arthritis Foundation. Trained AFEP instructors cover a variety of range-of-motion and...

Fossil Hunting in Fillmore County Spring Valley, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 505 W Park St, Spring Valley, Minnesota 55975

Spend an afternoon outside searching for fossils 100s of millions of years old! Great for the whole family.