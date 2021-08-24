Cancel
Stuart, IA

Live events on the horizon in Stuart

Stuart News Alert
Stuart News Alert
 7 days ago

(STUART, IA) Live events are lining up on the Stuart calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stuart:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qabFb_0bbPE2AR00

Late Night Trivia (In-Person + Virtual Options)

Earlham, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 105 South Chestnut Avenue, UPSTAIRS, Earlham, IA 50072

Our Late Night Trivia Events are BACK and BETTER THAN EVER!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0stvBf_0bbPE2AR00

Viva Love Vegas

Greenfield, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 154 Public Square, Greenfield, IA 50849

Jeffrey Michaels takes you on a high-energy musical journey and homage to Las Vegas's most iconic stars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14M1mq_0bbPE2AR00

Wings Fly-in/Drive-in in Greenfield

Greenfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2251 Airport Rd, Greenfield, IA

The Iowa Aviation Museum in Greenfield, Iowa, will hold its 28th annual Wings Fly-In/Drive-In and the Hall of Fame induction ceremony for 2020 and 2021 on Saturday, August 28th. An omelet...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OjNrN_0bbPE2AR00

Richie Lee Duo

Greenfield, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 154 Public Square, Greenfield, IA 50849

Richie Lee will take you back to the roots of Rock 'n' Roll history wrapped up into a high energy show!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pSjsO_0bbPE2AR00

Summer Food Drive in Guthrie Center

Guthrie Center, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:59 AM

Guthrie Center Chamber of Commerce and New Opportunities will sponsor a Summer Food Drive in Guthrie Center, August 2nd through the 16th. Drop off locations are at New Opportunities at 400 State...

Stuart News Alert

Stuart News Alert

Stuart, IA
With Stuart News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

