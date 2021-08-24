Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Japan roller coaster halted amid injuries investigation

By Lilit Marcus, Chie Kobayashi, CNN
WISH-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — A roller coaster in Japan capable of hitting speeds of up to 112 miles per hour is being shut down indefinitely pending an investigation into whether injuries sustained by passengers were linked to the ride. A press statement released by the park on August 20 states that the...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roller Coasters#The Roller#Cnn#Fuji Q Highland#Sansei Technologies#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
LifestyleDesign Taxi

First Roller Coaster On A Cruise Probably Isn’t For Those Who Get Seasick

Who needs surf and turf when you’ve got a roller coaster on a cruise ship?. About three years since it first teased the Bolt Ultimate Sea Coaster, Carnival Cruise Line has finally launched the world’s first roller coaster at sea. The attraction, traversing along an 800-foot-long track, now resides at the new Carnival Mardi Gras.
LifestyleTravelPulse

15 Awesome Roller Coasters in the US

August 16 is National Roller Coaster Day, so what better way is there to celebrate than to discover some of the awesome roller coasters that exist in the United States? From Universal Orlando to Six Flags amusement parks, there are so many thrilling, exhilarating and downright terrifying roller coasters to enjoy across the country.
Travelthekingdominsider.com

Hang on Tight! It’s National Roller Coaster Day

If thrill attractions and roller coasters are your thing, then today is for you! National Roller Coaster Day is the perfect time for young thrill-seekers to ride along at Walt Disney World Resort. Whether lurching forward and backward through the icy Himalayan peaks on Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom...
TravelWTAX

Rollercoasters are Americans’ favorite amusement park ride by a lot

When you go to an amusement park, what kind of ride do you like the most, maybe making a beeline for first? If you’re like the respondents in a new CBS News poll, it’s roller coasters. They were in first place by a lot, at 35 percent, way ahead of bumper cars in a distant second at 13 percent. Tied in third place at 10 percent were the Ferris wheel and log ride/water flume. The tilt-a-whirl/scrambler/rotor/spinning rides came in at seven percent, and the carousel was at six percent. There was a division by gender, however, with 42 percent of men saying the roller coaster is their favorite compared to 28 percent of women. More men also named bumper cars, but just by two percent, while more women named the Ferris wheel and log ride/water flume rides as their favorite than men, but only by about five percent. When asked if they’re concerned about the safety of amusement park rides when they decide whether or not to go them, half were at least somewhat concerned, with 21 percent saying they’re very concerned and 29 percent saying they’re somewhat concerned. Twenty-five percent said they’re not too concerned and 23 percent are not at all concerned. (CBS News)
Sandusky, OHcrossroadstoday.com

Roller coaster closed after object flies off ride, injures 1

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The world’s second-tallest roller coaster won’t open again this year after a person standing in line was hit in the head by a metal object that flew off the ride last weekend at Cedar Point amusement park. The 420-foot (128-meter) tall Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster...
LifestyleInside the Magic

EPCOT Ride Queue Is Deserted as Wait Times Drastically Drop

As of late, we have been reporting on decently low wait times at Walt Disney World compared to earlier in the summer when Pirates of the Caribbean, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and Jungle Cruise were all sitting at a steady 60+ minute wait. And...
Video GamesDigital Trends

Park Beyond will let players shoot roller coaster cars out of cannons

In amusement park management games, the goal is often to maximize profits while creating a fun-looking theme park. Players can build roller coasters and other rides, sure, but what matters is the bottom line. Park Beyond, the latest title from Tropico 6 developer Limbic, doesn’t shy away from that emphasis on cash flow but also lets players flex their creative muscles. Players who love the management side of these games will find plenty of menus and submenus to look through, all while building rides that are impossible in the real world.
Lifestyleftnnews.com

Princess Cruises Celebrates 10 Years of Sailing in Japan in 2023

The lure of Japan’s traditions, festivals and landscapes can magically come to life for travelers during the newly-announced 2023 cruises and cruisetours season from Princess Cruises. A multitude of itineraries spanning from the southern tropical islands of Okinawa to the northernmost island of Hokkaido, offer guests the opportunity to discover...
LifestyleDenver Post

Glenwood Caverns’ new roller coaster drops from 7,132 feet

When thrill seekers strap in and climb to the first peak on the new Defiance roller coaster, coming to Glenwood Caverns Amusement Park in 2022, they’ll be sitting at 7,132 feet in elevation. Only for a brief moment of anticipation though: The coaster then drops 110 feet at a 102.3...
Toledo, OHWALA-TV FOX10

WATCH: Metal plate detaches from roller coaster, smashes woman in head

(Meredith) -- A woman in Ohio was seriously injured after a piece of metal detached from a roller coaster and struck her in the head. According to WTVG, the incident happened at Cedar Point in Toledo, Ohio. The woman, 44-year-old Rachel Hawes, was standing in line for the ride when a bracket the size of an adult man's hand, hit her in the back of the head.
WorldBBC

Suez Canal: T. rex stuck on Ever Given arrives at golf course

A large Tyrannosaurus rex model stuck on board the container ship that got wedged in the Suez Canal in March has finally arrived at its new home. The 10m (32ft) dinosaur was held up for months but was finally unloaded at Felixstowe when the Ever Given docked at the Suffolk port two weeks ago.
Lifestyletravelmole.com

Princess Cruises releases 2023 Japan programme

Princess Cruises unveiled its 2023 Japan programme comprising itineraries spanning the southern tropical islands of Okinawa to Hokkaido. The.2,670-guest Diamond Princess returns for the summer and fall of 2023 to celebrate its 10th anniversary of sailing from Tokyo (Yokohama) and Kobe. Calling to 38 destinations in four countries on 43...
TravelInside the Magic

Disney World Rides Shut Down 262 Times This Week

One big Disney tip Guests should know about, is that a Disney World attraction may be temporarily closed at times; however, when this happens, it is completely normal, and the ride will likely return to operations shortly!. There is nothing worse than walking all the way to Haunted Mansion from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy