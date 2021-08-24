Japan roller coaster halted amid injuries investigation

When you go to an amusement park, what kind of ride do you like the most, maybe making a beeline for first? If you’re like the respondents in a new CBS News poll, it’s roller coasters. They were in first place by a lot, at 35 percent, way ahead of bumper cars in a distant second at 13 percent. Tied in third place at 10 percent were the Ferris wheel and log ride/water flume. The tilt-a-whirl/scrambler/rotor/spinning rides came in at seven percent, and the carousel was at six percent. There was a division by gender, however, with 42 percent of men saying the roller coaster is their favorite compared to 28 percent of women. More men also named bumper cars, but just by two percent, while more women named the Ferris wheel and log ride/water flume rides as their favorite than men, but only by about five percent. When asked if they’re concerned about the safety of amusement park rides when they decide whether or not to go them, half were at least somewhat concerned, with 21 percent saying they’re very concerned and 29 percent saying they’re somewhat concerned. Twenty-five percent said they’re not too concerned and 23 percent are not at all concerned. (CBS News)