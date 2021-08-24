Cancel
Fairplay, CO

Coming soon: Fairplay events

Fairplay News Watch
 7 days ago

(FAIRPLAY, CO) Live events are coming to Fairplay.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairplay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45p6dS_0bbPDuGr00

The Secret Six Free Concert — FREIGHT

Leadville, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 320 E 9th St, Leadville, CO

THE SECRET SIX ARE A NEW ORLEANS TRADITIONAL JAZZ BAND EVOKING THE RICH STYLE OF COLLECTIVE IMPROVISATION AND ENSEMBLE PLAYING. SPECIALIZING IN STOMPS, BLUESES, RAGS AND NO FRILLS HOT JAZZ. March...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mb2Dv_0bbPDuGr00

DYU Grad Retreat at Denver Yoga Underground

Jefferson, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 313 Bordenville Ct, Jefferson, CO

Yoga Underground has always been a bit different than the brick and mortar yoga studios and done things off of the beaten path. We have many 'underground friends' in the community including the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SZaTs_0bbPDuGr00

Trailblazers Car Camping

Jefferson, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Jefferson, CO

On August 27-29 Trailblazers returns with a weekend of easy car camping! This one’s ideal for anyone who’s new to camping. We’ll be driving up to our location, rather than backpacking in for hours...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xf1wE_0bbPDuGr00

Membership Social Hour with FitVine Wine at Cabin Juice

Breckenridge, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 605 South Park Avenue, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Join Gravity Haus Breck and FitVine Wine to sip and mingle with fellow members the last Wednesday of August, September and October!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0auM_0bbPDuGr00

Tour the Tabor

Leadville, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:45 AM

Address: 308 Harrison Ave, Leadville, CO

See the Opera House as it is today, and imagine how it looked in 1879. Mining magnate Horace Tabor built this elaborate opera house to bring arts, culture, and civilization to a rough, remote...

With Fairplay News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

