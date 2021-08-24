Thornton events coming soon

(THORNTON, NH) Live events are coming to Thornton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Thornton:

Pemi Loop NH Backpack 9 peaks each over 4000ft & 31 miles Lincoln, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 133 Hancock Campground, Lincoln, NH

**The date was shifted Aug due to Tropical Storm Elsa in NH July 9-10** This must be a Thursday till Sunday event. There will be no hut stays but we may visit for breaks or food etc... u must...

Mountain Top Yoga- North Peak Session Lincoln, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 60 Loon Mountain Rd, Lincoln, NH

Board the scenic Gondola Skyride to the 2,733-foot summit of Loon Peak, where you\'ll take part in a special 60-minute yoga session tucked away on Harder Way trail. North Peak Session- Looking to...

Shine 2021 Volunteers Waterville Valley, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1 Ski Area Road, Waterville Valley, NH 03215

Shine 2021 is back and we have some volunteer opportunities that you can be a part of!

Taste Local. Talk Global. Wine Tasting with the Pros! Lincoln, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 22 S Mountain Dr, Lincoln, NH

Is your interest in wine a little deeper than the typical winery tasting room experience? Then, consider joining our winery professionals on this exclusive, guided, interactive wine tasting inside...

Nature by Rail Lincoln, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 64 Railroad St, Lincoln, NH

The Hobo Railroad in Lincoln, NH, along with the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, are excited to once again host the award-winning "Nature by Rail" series presented by Bank of New Hampshire on...