Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edison, GA

Live events on the horizon in Edison

Posted by 
Edison Post
Edison Post
 7 days ago

(EDISON, GA) Edison is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Edison:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0FGG_0bbPDprE00

Wife Life Chronicles

Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1400 Dawson Road, Albany, GA 31707

This is a seminar for married women to hear how others are praying and getting the most out of their marriage.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44egDK_0bbPDprE00

V Softball vs Baconton

Edison, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 18637 Hartford St E, Edison, GA

The Pataula Charter Academy (Edison, GA) varsity softball team has a home conference game vs. Baconton Charter (Baconton, GA) on Tuesday, August 24 @ 4:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZ20K_0bbPDprE00

Chambers Academy Varsity Football @ ACA

Abbeville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 258 M L Tillis Dr, Abbeville, AL

The Abbeville Christian Academy (Abbeville, AL) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Chambers Academy (LaFayette, AL) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dFNqv_0bbPDprE00

In-House 9-Ball Scotch Doubles

Blakely, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1273 S Main St, Blakely, GA

Hughes Bar & Billiards will be holding our In-House 9-Ball Scotch Doubles on Saturday July 17th. $20 players fee per person. Payout for 1st and 2nd place. Double Elimination. Pills will be drawn...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZu7V_0bbPDprE00

Casting Crowns - Only Jesus Tour - Ablany, GA

Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 W Oglethorpe Blvd, Albany, GA 31701

Casting Crowns is coming to the Albany Civic Centre with Matthew West for the Only Jesus Spring 2020 tour on April 9th!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Edison Post

Edison Post

Edison, GA
28
Followers
202
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Edison Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oglethorpe, GA
City
Abbeville, GA
City
Blakely, GA
City
Lafayette, GA
Albany, GA
Government
City
Edison, GA
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
Person
Matthew West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Softball#St E#Baconton Charter#Chambers Academy#Ga Hughes Bar Billiards#Pills#Ga 31701 Casting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy