Live events on the horizon in Edison

(EDISON, GA) Edison is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Edison:

Wife Life Chronicles Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1400 Dawson Road, Albany, GA 31707

This is a seminar for married women to hear how others are praying and getting the most out of their marriage.

V Softball vs Baconton Edison, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 18637 Hartford St E, Edison, GA

The Pataula Charter Academy (Edison, GA) varsity softball team has a home conference game vs. Baconton Charter (Baconton, GA) on Tuesday, August 24 @ 4:30p.

Chambers Academy Varsity Football @ ACA Abbeville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 258 M L Tillis Dr, Abbeville, AL

The Abbeville Christian Academy (Abbeville, AL) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Chambers Academy (LaFayette, AL) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

In-House 9-Ball Scotch Doubles Blakely, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1273 S Main St, Blakely, GA

Hughes Bar & Billiards will be holding our In-House 9-Ball Scotch Doubles on Saturday July 17th. $20 players fee per person. Payout for 1st and 2nd place. Double Elimination. Pills will be drawn...

Casting Crowns - Only Jesus Tour - Ablany, GA Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 W Oglethorpe Blvd, Albany, GA 31701

Casting Crowns is coming to the Albany Civic Centre with Matthew West for the Only Jesus Spring 2020 tour on April 9th!