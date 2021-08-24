Cancel
Burwell, NE

Events on the Burwell calendar

Burwell Daily
Burwell Daily
 7 days ago

(BURWELL, NE) Live events are lining up on the Burwell calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burwell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tfqdb_0bbPDnL000

Broken Bow Market on The Square

Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 424 S 8th Ave #4, Broken Bow, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 13 - September 16, 2021Thursdays, 10AM - 3PM Location:Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce,424 South 8th Ave Ste 4,Broken Bow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LL9z6_0bbPDnL000

Kinkaider 7 Year Anniversary!

Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 43860 Paulsen Rd, Broken Bow, NE

Come on out and celebrate 7 years of beer out where it all began! It's sure to be a good time August 28th! Live music, delicious food, and farm fresh Kinkaider Beer!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNwuE_0bbPDnL000

Ord Farmers Market

Ord, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 922 N 28th St, Ord, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours June 11 - September 2021 Saturdays, 5:00 p.m - 6.30 p.m Location:141 South 16th Street

Burwell Daily

Burwell Daily

Burwell, NE
With Burwell Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

