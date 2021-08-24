When Life Gave This CEO Lemonade, He Made Millions

Even if you know nothing about wine, you'll have at least heard that wine and cheese "go together." It's an idea that, while based in truth, seems to permeate our culture, promoting the pairing as if it's as infallible as peanut butter and jelly or Chris Evans and tight pants. In practice, however, I find that they actually only go together-ish, and that pairing the two can be surprisingly tricky. This is because cheese is just as complicated (and perhaps even more so) than wine, with its varying moisture and fat levels, flavor profiles and textures.