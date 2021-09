It’s the 60th Bourbon Community Roundtable where we’ve got 3 topics of recent news to cover. Beam Suntory is launching new subscription models for Little Book and Maker’s Mark which makes us wonder if this trend will continue for most major distilleries. Fall release season is around the corner so Jordan from Breaking Bourbon picks out 5 releases to discuss. Lastly, George Dickel has released a bourbon, which is the same recipe as their Tennessee Whiskey, why would they do that?