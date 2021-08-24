Cancel
Ackley, IA

Ackley events calendar

(ACKLEY, IA) Ackley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ackley:

Hunter's Education Field Day Course

Iowa Falls, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 18335 135th St, Iowa Falls, IA

Hardin County Conservation staff will be hosting a Hunter's Education Field Day Course at Calkins Nature Area on Tuesday, August 31st at 6:00 PM. Registration for this seminar will be available...

Geistheilungstag mit Jesus Lopez

Iowa Falls, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: Medioweg 1, 50126 Bergheim

Jesus Lopez besitzt die besondere Gabe, Menschen alleine durch seine Berührung in andere Bewusstseinszustände zu führen.

Maria Vollmer - Tantra, Tupper & Tequila - Kabaret

Gifford, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Rommerskirchener Straße 21, #Atelier 10, 50259 Pulheim

Eine Powerfrau, ausgezeichnet und immer mit frischen Ideen on Stage!

Neustart Innenstadt

Iowa Falls, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: tba, 50126 Bergheim

Digitale Lösungen als Chance für Handel, Innenstädte und Stadtmarketing/ Wirtschaftsförderung

Auction : Carrolls Antique Imports. Hampton, Iowa IA

Hampton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

21st Aug - 26th Aug, 2021. HAMPTON, IOWA. USA : Selling these collectable Items from former Foreign Service Officer Sharron Carroll. Many of these Great items were collected over the years during...

