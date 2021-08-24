Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Byers, CO

Byers calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Byers Times
Byers Times
 7 days ago

(BYERS, CO) Byers has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Byers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PRMX_0bbPDVOo00

Available for Rental

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Read our Track Rental Programs If you would like to reserve a date under one of those programs please fill out our Rental Request Form

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KKCMR_0bbPDVOo00

Artsy Afternoons

Bennett, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Address: 495 7th St, Bennett, CO

Make a variety of art projects including alcohol ink drawings and zines. Appropriate for ages 7 to 12. No advanced registration necessary.

Learn More

Music On The Farm

Byers, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 64001 Colorado 36, Byers, CO 80103

Music on the Farm and Party in the Park are free musical events held during the months of June, July, August and September in 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16daqO_0bbPDVOo00

Worship Night and Communion

Strasburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 56000 E Colfax Ave, Strasburg, CO

Join us every 4th Wednesday of the Month for Worship Night and Communion

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=234UeI_0bbPDVOo00

Clays for Kids - Denver 2021

Bennett, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 46700 E. County Road 30, Bennett, CO 80102

BluSky is excited to announce our 17th Annual Clays for Kids sporting clay event.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Byers Times

Byers Times

Byers, CO
7
Followers
219
Post
711
Views
ABOUT

With Byers Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bennett, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Strasburg, CO
City
Byers, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Live Events#Byers Co Rrb#Digital#Byers Co 80103 Music#The Farm And Party#Bennett Co 80102 Blusky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy