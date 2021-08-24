Byers calendar: Events coming up

(BYERS, CO) Byers has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Byers:

Available for Rental Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Read our Track Rental Programs If you would like to reserve a date under one of those programs please fill out our Rental Request Form

Artsy Afternoons Bennett, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Address: 495 7th St, Bennett, CO

Make a variety of art projects including alcohol ink drawings and zines. Appropriate for ages 7 to 12. No advanced registration necessary.

Music On The Farm Byers, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 64001 Colorado 36, Byers, CO 80103

Music on the Farm and Party in the Park are free musical events held during the months of June, July, August and September in 2021

Worship Night and Communion Strasburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 56000 E Colfax Ave, Strasburg, CO

Join us every 4th Wednesday of the Month for Worship Night and Communion

Clays for Kids - Denver 2021 Bennett, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 46700 E. County Road 30, Bennett, CO 80102

BluSky is excited to announce our 17th Annual Clays for Kids sporting clay event.