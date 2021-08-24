Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgeport, NE

Live events coming up in Bridgeport

Posted by 
Bridgeport Post
Bridgeport Post
 7 days ago

(BRIDGEPORT, NE) Bridgeport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bridgeport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iNbsu_0bbPDUW500

Social Media Marketing Strategy & Plan - Scottsbluff, Neb.

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Cost: Free When: Tuesday, Aug. 24, from noon to 1 p.m. Where: Center for Rural Affairs 615 S. Beltline Highway West, Ste. 1, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 69361 About: Join this training for a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10JKDJ_0bbPDUW500

Slime time - Kids Create Hour

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 102 E Overland Suite A, Scottsbluff, NE

Saturday August 28th 10:00 - 11:00 We will be experimenting and creating different types colors of slime! $10 per student includes all supplies for slime making and a take home box to make a batch...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=408ARb_0bbPDUW500

Gering, NE - The Men of Exotic Legends Storm the Stage!

Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 310 M St, Gering, NE

Ladies make your fantasies a reality and see the Exotic Legends live and in person. div

Learn More

Exotic Legends

Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 310 M St, Gering, NE

Ladies make your fantasies a reality and see the Exotic Legends live and in person. div

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6555_0bbPDUW500

Awaken the Dawn/Tent America

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Awaken the Dawn/Tent America is on Facebook. To connect with Awaken the Dawn/Tent America, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Bridgeport Post

Bridgeport Post

Bridgeport, NE
37
Followers
196
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bridgeport Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsbluff, NE
City
Center, NE
Scottsbluff, NE
Government
Bridgeport, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Gering, NE
City
Bridgeport, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Center For Rural Affairs#Ne Ladies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn events coming up

1. We Fixed It; 2. Jack's Fruit: A Comedy-Music Variety Show; 3. Metal Grade Babes Burlesque: "Dirty, Sticky, Sweet"; 4. Jesecca’s Going Away Celebration; 5. Modern Ikebana Flower Arrangement Workshop and Tea Tasting;
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek events calendar

1. Reiki Master Level Class; 2. Illeagles - The premier tribute to the music of the Eagles; 3. SUNDAY FUNDAY | Live DJs, Games in the Beer Garden, & Bottomless Mimosas!; 4. Savvi Social; 5. Red Not Chili Peppers (Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers) LIVE;
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland events calendar

1. Joyce & Friends: Crowns of Transformation Workshop; 2. (Taking Back) Sunday Brunch with DJ Scott Heisel & Chicken Ranch; 3. Speed Reading Class - Cleveland; 4. Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers; 5. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-ClOH;
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation begins the Lower Wapsi River Clean-up Project at Walnut Grove Park on the north edge of Toronto. The clean-up will return to where County Conservation started 15 years ago, with Sherman Park as the headquarters. County Conservation will clean up between Massilon Park and Sherman Park on the Wapsi. Clean-up continues Aug. 21-22. For more info and sign-up email coordinator@lwrcp.org.
Politicsarklatexweekend.com

Area County and State Fairs for Fall Fun

AUGUST 28 – SEPTEMBER 4. It’s just a small town throwdown with a whole week of fun including the parade on September 3, 2021. Check out their Facebook page for what’s going on. Sevier County Fairgrounds – DeQueen. SEPTEMBER 13-18 2021 Nevada County Fair & Livestock Show. Lots of agricultural...
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Brewfest tickets still available

SHERIDAN — Tickets for the 2021 Fremont Toyota Suds n' Spurs Brewfest are on sale and available at wyotheater.com or in person at the Chamber Office, Black Tooth Brewing Company or Cottonwood Kitchen + Home. Tickets cost $35 per person. Suds n' Spurs Brewfest is the Chamber's major fundraiser. Even...
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...
Festivalvisitsaintpaul.com

Fall Festivities: Autumn Events in the Capital City

Cooler temps and fall colors create the perfect setting for these September and October festivals and things to do in St. Paul. Kick-off Oktoberfest at the Germanic American Institute’s Saint Paul Oktoberfest. Hosted on the beautiful grounds of the GAI on Summit Avenue, the event will include German music, food, vendors, and lots of beer, of course. The event itself is free, but $5 beer wristbands are required for alcohol purchases.
Oklahoma Statevisitmuskogee.com

Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning

Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning is an annual event that takes place on the third weekend of August at Hatbox Field in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Over 30 balloons rise over Muskogee County, creating a beautiful panorama of the dotted sky. The three-day festival runs from 6 pm to 9 pm on Friday and Sunday, on Saturday it runs in the morning from 7 am to 9 am.
Lansing, MIWLNS

McLaren Loves Lansing Event

Join McLaren Friday, August 27th from 7:00 PM-1:00 AM at Lansing Brewing Company to support the Campaign for Care! The event will feature fun for all, including food trucks, drinks, live music, and outdoor games and prizes. Celebrate summer in Lansing with McLaren! Register here.
Sioux Falls, SDkelo.com

Levitt concert tonight cancelled

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Britnee Kellogg concert tonight at the Levitt in Sioux Falls is cancelled. Levitt at the Falls announced this morning they had to cancel the show due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the band.
FestivalMorganton News Herald

Triple Community Fire Department to mark anniversary with Saturday celebration

A local fire department is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary Saturday. Triple Community Fire Department is inviting the community to come out to the station on Mountain View Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be inflatables for children, and visitors can buy tickets for a 50/50 raffle. Also on offer will be a $5 lunch that includes a hot dog, chips and a drink. T-shirts also will be for sale. Proceeds will go to the fireman’s fund.
Tennisnny360.com

Community Fun Day in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Town of Schroeppel will hold the annual Community Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the William J. Farley Community Park on Chestnut Street in Phoenix. There will be game stations for children that include soccer, tennis, basketball, track and field,...
Butler, PAbutlerradio.com

Fall Festival Postponed Again

The Butler Fall Festival will not be happening again this year, but organizers are planning two Community Days in its place. “Our goal is to have the festival on Main Street. Since we weren’t able to raise the sponsorships in order to pay the police cost, the insurance, and other costs because everyone is recovering from the pandemic this year, we wanted to do something that promotes the idea of the festival without incurring the massive cost that wasn’t going to be covered,” Butler Fall Festival President Don Shearer said.
Charlotte, NCCharlotte Stories

Charlotte Is 2021’s 7th Least Pet-Friendly City in America

With National Homeless Animals Day approaching and over 85 million U.S. pet-owning households projected to spend $109.6 billion this year, the personal finance website WalletHub today released an in-depth report on 2021’s Most Pet-Friendly Cities. In order to determine where Americans’ animal companions can enjoy the best quality of life...

Comments / 0

Community Policy