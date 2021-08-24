Live events coming up in Bridgeport

(BRIDGEPORT, NE) Bridgeport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bridgeport:

Social Media Marketing Strategy & Plan - Scottsbluff, Neb. Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Cost: Free When: Tuesday, Aug. 24, from noon to 1 p.m. Where: Center for Rural Affairs 615 S. Beltline Highway West, Ste. 1, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 69361 About: Join this training for a...

Slime time - Kids Create Hour Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 102 E Overland Suite A, Scottsbluff, NE

Saturday August 28th 10:00 - 11:00 We will be experimenting and creating different types colors of slime! $10 per student includes all supplies for slime making and a take home box to make a batch...

Gering, NE - The Men of Exotic Legends Storm the Stage! Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 310 M St, Gering, NE

Ladies make your fantasies a reality and see the Exotic Legends live and in person. div

Awaken the Dawn/Tent America Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Awaken the Dawn/Tent America is on Facebook. To connect with Awaken the Dawn/Tent America, join Facebook today.