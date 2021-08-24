Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Solon Springs, WI

Coming soon: Solon Springs events

Posted by 
Solon Springs News Flash
Solon Springs News Flash
 7 days ago

(SOLON SPRINGS, WI) Live events are lining up on the Solon Springs calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Solon Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m0qW3_0bbPDRru00

Countryside Fellowship Potluck

Brule, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Join us this summer for a fun time of fellowship, fun and prayer out in the country! A wonderful family from the church is opening their beautiful property to the church for this event. Click here...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bMMtd_0bbPDRru00

Half Eaten Donut KQ95 Live at Earth Rider Brewery

Superior, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1617 North 3rd Street, Superior, WI 54880

Half Eaten Donut KQ95 Morning Show Live and In Person at Earth Rider Brewery

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GBUQ1_0bbPDRru00

Meat Rabbits w/Special Guest Support

Superior, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1617 North 3rd Street, Superior, WI 54880

Prairie Polka at it's finest on the Earth Rider Fest stage

Learn More

Comments / 0

Solon Springs News Flash

Solon Springs News Flash

Solon Springs, WI
15
Followers
211
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Solon Springs News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Solon Springs, WI
Superior, WI
Government
City
Superior, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy