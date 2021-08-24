Coming soon: Solon Springs events

(SOLON SPRINGS, WI) Live events are lining up on the Solon Springs calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Solon Springs:

Countryside Fellowship Potluck Brule, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Join us this summer for a fun time of fellowship, fun and prayer out in the country! A wonderful family from the church is opening their beautiful property to the church for this event. Click here...

Half Eaten Donut KQ95 Live at Earth Rider Brewery Superior, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1617 North 3rd Street, Superior, WI 54880

Half Eaten Donut KQ95 Morning Show Live and In Person at Earth Rider Brewery

Meat Rabbits w/Special Guest Support Superior, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1617 North 3rd Street, Superior, WI 54880

Prairie Polka at it's finest on the Earth Rider Fest stage