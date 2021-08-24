Coming soon: Solon Springs events
(SOLON SPRINGS, WI) Live events are lining up on the Solon Springs calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Solon Springs:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Join us this summer for a fun time of fellowship, fun and prayer out in the country! A wonderful family from the church is opening their beautiful property to the church for this event. Click here...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 1617 North 3rd Street, Superior, WI 54880
Half Eaten Donut KQ95 Morning Show Live and In Person at Earth Rider Brewery
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 1617 North 3rd Street, Superior, WI 54880
Prairie Polka at it's finest on the Earth Rider Fest stage
Comments / 0