Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stephenson, MI

What’s up Stephenson: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Stephenson Today
Stephenson Today
 7 days ago

(STEPHENSON, MI) Live events are lining up on the Stephenson calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Stephenson area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K7qcG_0bbPDOSx00

Homegrown at Marinette County Fair

Wausaukee, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Fairgrounds Road, Wausaukee, WI

Homegrown at Marinette County Fair at Marinette County Fair, Fairgrounds Road, Wausaukee, WI 54177, Wausaukee, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 12:00 pm to 03:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hg1AG_0bbPDOSx00

Adult Drawing Class

Marinette, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 1215 9th St, Marinette, WI

This is a beginner course in drawing. You will love the way we approach the basics, and the subject matter. We cover learning to draw people, animals and nature and a variety of textures and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYVM7_0bbPDOSx00

Wasted Pretty is playing at the Outback!

Marinette, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Join Wasted Pretty at their first show with their new drummer, Luke! 9-10 PM at the Outback in Marinette

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T0oL9_0bbPDOSx00

Auction : Fall Ranch Consignment. Menominee, Michigan MI

Menominee, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1107 13th St, Menominee, MI

Welcome to Superior Auction & Appraisal's Fall Ranch Consignment Auction! This Auction Has An Array Of Quality Pieces And Collectibles! Featured Items Include an Antique Grandfather Clock, MCM...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAMrU_0bbPDOSx00

Vacation Bible School Olympics

Marinette, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 80 W Russell St, Marinette, WI

Come join us for Vacation Bible School Olympics!! Games, crafts, singing, Bible stories and fun for kids ages 5-12. Call 715-735-7448 to sign up!!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Stephenson Today

Stephenson Today

Stephenson, MI
31
Followers
204
Post
635
Views
ABOUT

With Stephenson Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stephenson, MI
Menominee, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Menominee, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Antique#Auction#Animals#County Fairs#Wi Come
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy