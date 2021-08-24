What’s up Stephenson: Local events calendar
(STEPHENSON, MI) Live events are lining up on the Stephenson calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Stephenson area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: Fairgrounds Road, Wausaukee, WI
Homegrown at Marinette County Fair at Marinette County Fair, Fairgrounds Road, Wausaukee, WI 54177, Wausaukee, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 12:00 pm to 03:00 pm
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 AM
Address: 1215 9th St, Marinette, WI
This is a beginner course in drawing. You will love the way we approach the basics, and the subject matter. We cover learning to draw people, animals and nature and a variety of textures and...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Join Wasted Pretty at their first show with their new drummer, Luke! 9-10 PM at the Outback in Marinette
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1107 13th St, Menominee, MI
Welcome to Superior Auction & Appraisal's Fall Ranch Consignment Auction! This Auction Has An Array Of Quality Pieces And Collectibles! Featured Items Include an Antique Grandfather Clock, MCM...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 80 W Russell St, Marinette, WI
Come join us for Vacation Bible School Olympics!! Games, crafts, singing, Bible stories and fun for kids ages 5-12. Call 715-735-7448 to sign up!!
