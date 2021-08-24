What’s up Stephenson: Local events calendar

(STEPHENSON, MI) Live events are lining up on the Stephenson calendar.

These events are coming up in the Stephenson area:

Homegrown at Marinette County Fair Wausaukee, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Fairgrounds Road, Wausaukee, WI

Adult Drawing Class Marinette, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 1215 9th St, Marinette, WI

This is a beginner course in drawing. You will love the way we approach the basics, and the subject matter. We cover learning to draw people, animals and nature and a variety of textures and...

Wasted Pretty is playing at the Outback! Marinette, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Join Wasted Pretty at their first show with their new drummer, Luke! 9-10 PM at the Outback in Marinette

Auction : Fall Ranch Consignment. Menominee, Michigan MI Menominee, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1107 13th St, Menominee, MI

Welcome to Superior Auction & Appraisal's Fall Ranch Consignment Auction! This Auction Has An Array Of Quality Pieces And Collectibles! Featured Items Include an Antique Grandfather Clock, MCM...

Vacation Bible School Olympics Marinette, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 80 W Russell St, Marinette, WI

Come join us for Vacation Bible School Olympics!! Games, crafts, singing, Bible stories and fun for kids ages 5-12. Call 715-735-7448 to sign up!!