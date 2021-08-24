Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Navajo, NM

Navajo events coming soon

Posted by 
Navajo News Beat
Navajo News Beat
 7 days ago

(NAVAJO, NM) Navajo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Navajo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zKnoA_0bbPDJ3K00

Neighborhood Meeting with Councilor Linda Garcia, District 1

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 607 N 4th St, Gallup, NM

We invite you to meet with Councilor Linda Garcia at the Northside Neighborhood Association monthly meeting beginning at 6:30 pm at the Gallup Senior Center. Councilor Garcia will be there to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mwWgs_0bbPDJ3K00

Storytime Science

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 W Aztec Ave, Gallup, NM

Join us outside by the playground at Octavia Fellin Public Library Children’s Branch every Wednesday at 11:00 AM for stories, songs and science! • August 4th, 2021 • August 11th, 2021 • August...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z0aHh_0bbPDJ3K00

Albuquerque Academy Varsity Football @ Tohatchi

Tohatchi, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Tohatchi (NM) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Albuquerque Academy (Albuquerque, NM) on Thursday, August 19 @ 6p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vVv9n_0bbPDJ3K00

Navajo Nation-Indigenous Breastfeeding Counselor Training

Window Rock, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Arizona 264 and Loop Road, Window Rock, AZ 86515

The Indigenous Breastfeeding Counselor training is a 5 day, 45 hour course. Registration opens August 9, 2021 and closes September 6, 2021

Learn More

Comments / 0

Navajo News Beat

Navajo News Beat

Navajo, NM
51
Followers
177
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Navajo News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gallup, NM
Government
State
Arizona State
Navajo, NM
Government
City
Navajo, NM
City
Gallup, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Albuquerque Academy#Arizona 264 And
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy