Navajo events coming soon

(NAVAJO, NM) Navajo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Navajo:

Neighborhood Meeting with Councilor Linda Garcia, District 1 Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 607 N 4th St, Gallup, NM

We invite you to meet with Councilor Linda Garcia at the Northside Neighborhood Association monthly meeting beginning at 6:30 pm at the Gallup Senior Center. Councilor Garcia will be there to...

Storytime Science Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 W Aztec Ave, Gallup, NM

Join us outside by the playground at Octavia Fellin Public Library Children’s Branch every Wednesday at 11:00 AM for stories, songs and science! • August 4th, 2021 • August 11th, 2021 • August...

Albuquerque Academy Varsity Football @ Tohatchi Tohatchi, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Tohatchi (NM) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Albuquerque Academy (Albuquerque, NM) on Thursday, August 19 @ 6p.

Navajo Nation-Indigenous Breastfeeding Counselor Training Window Rock, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Arizona 264 and Loop Road, Window Rock, AZ 86515

The Indigenous Breastfeeding Counselor training is a 5 day, 45 hour course. Registration opens August 9, 2021 and closes September 6, 2021