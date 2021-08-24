Cancel
Platte, SD

Live events on the horizon in Platte

Posted by 
Platte Times
Platte Times
 7 days ago

(PLATTE, SD) Live events are coming to Platte.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Platte:

2012 CASE STEIGER 550 QUADTRAC

Stickney, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Salvage Case Steiger 550 quadtrac Industrial equipment for Sale Online Auto Auction | Salvagebid

Vern Eide - GM Open 4-Person Scramble

Plankinton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 39051 253rd St, Plankinton, SD

Sponsored by Vern Eide - GM of Mitchell - $50 per person - 4-Person Scramble - 10:00 Shotun Start - Meal sponsored by Vern Eide - GM Call the clubhouse to get signed up!

BICKNER ELECTRIC RETIREMENT AUCTION

Kimball, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28,2021 ----10:00 AM LOCATED: 116 W Railroad St - Kimball, SD 57355 APPLIANCES Brand New Crosley Deep Freeze Brand New Crosley Electric Stove Brand New Crosley Dishwasher...

FRC King and Queen of the Hill

Lake Andes, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 7011, 38538 SD-46, Lake Andes, SD

King and Queen of the Hill 4 Men's and 2 Women's Divisions Tickets: $25.00 Day of; $20.00 in Advance To enter contact Patrick Ortiz at: (707) 495-0044

Live Music by Halverson & Engel

Oacoma, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 Shoreline Dr, Oacoma, SD

Enjoy food, beverages, and friends on the deck while listening to the music of Halverson & Engel!

Platte Times

Platte Times

Platte, SD
With Platte Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

