What’s up Fountain City: Local events calendar

(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) Live events are coming to Fountain City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fountain City:

Paw prints and Pallets Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

We are offering a new workshop designed especially to bring out the creativity in your four legged creature!! Supplies will be included in a one time registration of $4! Make a paw print, or...

The Dust Settlers w/ Luke Callen Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 252 E 3rd St, Winona, MN

The Dust Settlers w/ opener Luke Callen We're very excited to be hittng the No Name stage again. We'll be bringing a whole bunch of new songs, tunes and good times! Bring some friends, have a few...

Sugar Loaf Park Adopt a Crag Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Join the Access Fund Conservation Team to help restore trails to Sugarloaf! About this Event Volunteers will help with a new trail re-route and closure of the old trail. We will need extra hands...

H3O Jazz Trio // Blooming Grounds Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 50 E 3rd St, Winona, MN

Enjoy a smooth glass of red wine at Blooming Grounds while you listen to the smooth dulcet sound of H3O Jazz Trio, a father and sons trio! They have worked as the rhythm section for numerous area...

Mics & Brews Karaoke Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 65 E Front St, Winona, MN

Come out to Island City and step up to the mic for some karaoke and cold brews! Check back for theme nights and specials!