Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fountain City, WI

What’s up Fountain City: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Fountain City Updates
Fountain City Updates
 7 days ago

(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) Live events are coming to Fountain City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fountain City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fuDSW_0bbPDGP900

Paw prints and Pallets

Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

We are offering a new workshop designed especially to bring out the creativity in your four legged creature!! Supplies will be included in a one time registration of $4! Make a paw print, or...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pQPrs_0bbPDGP900

The Dust Settlers w/ Luke Callen

Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 252 E 3rd St, Winona, MN

The Dust Settlers w/ opener Luke Callen We're very excited to be hittng the No Name stage again. We'll be bringing a whole bunch of new songs, tunes and good times! Bring some friends, have a few...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VkYXB_0bbPDGP900

Sugar Loaf Park Adopt a Crag

Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Join the Access Fund Conservation Team to help restore trails to Sugarloaf! About this Event Volunteers will help with a new trail re-route and closure of the old trail. We will need extra hands...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XBevj_0bbPDGP900

H3O Jazz Trio // Blooming Grounds

Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 50 E 3rd St, Winona, MN

Enjoy a smooth glass of red wine at Blooming Grounds while you listen to the smooth dulcet sound of H3O Jazz Trio, a father and sons trio! They have worked as the rhythm section for numerous area...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bLsOc_0bbPDGP900

Mics & Brews Karaoke

Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 65 E Front St, Winona, MN

Come out to Island City and step up to the mic for some karaoke and cold brews! Check back for theme nights and specials!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fountain City Updates

Fountain City Updates

Fountain City, WI
21
Followers
254
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fountain City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Fountain City, WI
Winona, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Creativity#Glass#This Event Volunteers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation begins the Lower Wapsi River Clean-up Project at Walnut Grove Park on the north edge of Toronto. The clean-up will return to where County Conservation started 15 years ago, with Sherman Park as the headquarters. County Conservation will clean up between Massilon Park and Sherman Park on the Wapsi. Clean-up continues Aug. 21-22. For more info and sign-up email coordinator@lwrcp.org.
Basketballwamwamfm.com

Several local events happening this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to travel far. Several events are happening throughout the immediate area. Day three of the Odon Old Settlers Days is happening in Odon. The Cruise In & Car Show gets started at 2:00 pm and the Baby Contest will take place tonight.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Oakland events coming up

1. 8/22 Reverence Yoga; 2. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 3. oakland ecstatic dance 4 queers; 4. Moving from Pain to Purpose;The Journey from Violence to Victory!; 5. 8th Grade Welcome Back to School Picnic;
Skiatook, OKTulsa World

Community Calendar August 18-24

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce hosts live music, food and vendors from 6-9 p.m. at Central Park. The VFW will host their Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., or until they run out of food. The cost is $6 and is open to everyone. The VFW Post is located at 13319 N. Cincinnati (Hwy 11).
Lake Geneva, WILake Geneva Regional News

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Aug. 25-Sept. 4, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. Most people know Kevin Bacon as an actor, but he is also one half of the Bacon Brothers, which closes out the Music By The Lake concert series Sunday, Aug. 29, at George Williams College, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay.
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Brewfest tickets still available

SHERIDAN — Tickets for the 2021 Fremont Toyota Suds n' Spurs Brewfest are on sale and available at wyotheater.com or in person at the Chamber Office, Black Tooth Brewing Company or Cottonwood Kitchen + Home. Tickets cost $35 per person. Suds n' Spurs Brewfest is the Chamber's major fundraiser. Even...
Charitiesunifiednewsgroup.com

Badger Prairie Needs Network in need of volunteers for Flags 4 Food program

Badger Prairie Needs Network and one of its Flags 4 Food sponsors, Thrivent Financial, are looking for volunteers to install the patriotic colors on Labor Day. Badger Prairie Financial Associates – Thrivent is looking for volunteers who can assist in facilitating BPNN’s tri-annual flag program that provides 3-foot by 5-foot flags on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day in the yards of people who donate to the food agency, according to a Facebook post. The flag placing on Labor Day would start at 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, and run for about 60-75 minutes; take-down of the flags would take around an hour starting at 6 p.m.
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...
Mendon, MISturgis Journal

Mendon Riverfest wraps up summer festivals

The 33rd Mendon Riverfest ended its two-day run Saturday with live music, river activities and a dazzling fireworks display. Friday’s opening-day featured a cornhole tournament, lip-sync contest and concluded with a movie in the park. Other activities included a 5K, Riverfest parade, canoe race, canoe swamp, poker paddle and pedal-tractor...
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.
Canyon Lake, CAThe Friday Flyer

Library ribbon cut tomorrow

The Canyon Lake community has been without a library for 18 months. First the pandemic shut it down and then a closure as a new space was being converted into a new library in the Canyon Lake Town Center. Finally, the Canyon Lake Library lives. An official ribbon cutting ceremony will officially open the library tomorrow (Saturday) at 9:00 a.m.
Liberty, MOmycouriertribune.com

Liberty beer crawl Saturday

LIBERTY — Starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.'s annual Dog Days of Summer Craft Beer Crawl will return after last year's COVID-related hiatus. On the day of the event, eventgoers will check-in at the Historic Downtown Liberty office and pick up a commemorative glass before...
Maryville, MOnodawaybroadcasting.com

Community Pep Rally Thursday in Maryville

The Maryville Spoofhound Booster Athletic Club is hosting a Community Pep Rally Thursday (8/26) at 6:30 on the Downtown Square. All of the fall Spoofhound teams will be on hand. There will also be entertainment with games and performances by the Spoofhound Cheerleaders and Dazzlers. Refreshments will be served by Hy-Vee and Kool Kats will also be in attendance. You’re encouraged to bring your own lawn chairs, as seating will not be provided.
Lodi, NJfelician.edu

Felician Family Fall Festival

Join us for Games, Food, Drinks, Rides, Live Music, Bingo, Meditation, and Felician Swag. School Simulation Lab Soccer and Volleyball Games …and More to Come!. Contact Diane Sedlmeir at sedlmeird@felician.edu or (201) 355-1427.
AdvocacyWWLP 22News

Whip City Brewfest to benefit Amelia Park Children’s Museum

(Mass Appeal) – The craft brew community is fairly well known for giving back and the upcoming Whip City Brewfest is one way in which local brewers help out a worthy cause. Rick Barry, no relation to yours truly, is the chairman of the Whip City Brewfest organizing committee and is with me now to share details of this year’s Brewfest.
KidsPosted by
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

DC Metro Kids Weekend Events: Aug. 27-29

Summer isn’t over yet! Get ready for outdoor performances with kid-favorite characters, like Mo Willems’ Naked Mole Rat and Star Wars stormtroopers. Or travel back in time and visit a 16th century village at the Maryland Renaissance Festival or stroll with the dinosaurs in a Mesozoic Era-themed exhibit. Scroll down for more details on summer fun!

Comments / 0

Community Policy