Wellfleet, MA

Wellfleet events coming soon

Wellfleet Daily
 7 days ago

(WELLFLEET, MA) Live events are coming to Wellfleet.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wellfleet:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjzkU_0bbPDFWQ00

Backyard Concert Series: Gregg Sullivan

Wellfleet, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 335 Main St, Wellfleet, MA 02667

This is an outdoor event. Bring a lawn chair for seating and dress appropriately!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3itfUv_0bbPDFWQ00

Hitchcock's Lessons in Love

Wellfleet, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 75 Richman Lane, Wellfleet, MA 02667

What's It All About, Alfie?: Hitchcock's Lessons in Love Conference on Cape Cod in October 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GjkDk_0bbPDFWQ00

"Still Here" Cemetery Walking Tours

Wellfleet, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: Gross Hill Road, Wellfleet, MA 02667

Join former WHS&M president Dwight Estey for a walk entitled "Still Here", a look at Pleasant Hill and Oakdale Cemeteries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A8fdP_0bbPDFWQ00

8th Annual Live for Lou Fundraiser

Wellfleet, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1120 Cahoon Hollow Road, Wellfleet, MA 02667

Please help us get a sense of who will join us on Sunday, October 3rd, for our 8th Annual Live for Lou Fundraiser!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T6KV4_0bbPDFWQ00

Junior Tennis Clinic

Wellfleet, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 680 Chequessett Neck Rd, Wellfleet, MA

Free to members/$20 non-member (age 13+) Pre-registration required (No Round Robin 7/17 or 7/24)

ABOUT

With Wellfleet Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

