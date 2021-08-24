Wellfleet events coming soon

(WELLFLEET, MA) Live events are coming to Wellfleet.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wellfleet:

Backyard Concert Series: Gregg Sullivan Wellfleet, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 335 Main St, Wellfleet, MA 02667

This is an outdoor event. Bring a lawn chair for seating and dress appropriately!

Hitchcock's Lessons in Love Wellfleet, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 75 Richman Lane, Wellfleet, MA 02667

What's It All About, Alfie?: Hitchcock's Lessons in Love Conference on Cape Cod in October 2021

"Still Here" Cemetery Walking Tours Wellfleet, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: Gross Hill Road, Wellfleet, MA 02667

Join former WHS&M president Dwight Estey for a walk entitled "Still Here", a look at Pleasant Hill and Oakdale Cemeteries.

8th Annual Live for Lou Fundraiser Wellfleet, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1120 Cahoon Hollow Road, Wellfleet, MA 02667

Please help us get a sense of who will join us on Sunday, October 3rd, for our 8th Annual Live for Lou Fundraiser!

Junior Tennis Clinic Wellfleet, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 680 Chequessett Neck Rd, Wellfleet, MA

Free to members/$20 non-member (age 13+) Pre-registration required (No Round Robin 7/17 or 7/24)