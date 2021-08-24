Cancel
Imperial, NE

Live events on the horizon in Imperial

Imperial Digest
Imperial Digest
(IMPERIAL, NE) Imperial has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Imperial:

Church Council and Potluck

Holyoke, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 230 E Furry St, Holyoke, CO

Church Council and Potluck is on Facebook. To connect with Church Council and Potluck, join Facebook today.

Trent Thurin Photography Show ~ August 2021

Grant, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 222 Central Ave, Grant, NE

Trent is a 1990 graduate of Perkins County High School. "I started in photography my junior year of high school, working for the Grant newspaper." Trent explained that "I just fell in love with...

Jungle Cruise

Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 607 Broadway St, Imperial, NE

Rated: PG13 Based on Disneyland's theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but with a supernatural element.

Imperial Digest

Imperial, NE
ABOUT

With Imperial Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

