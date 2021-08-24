Live events coming up in Siren

(SIREN, WI) Live events are lining up on the Siren calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Siren:

Burnett County Agricultural Society Fair Grantsburg, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 914 S Pine St, Grantsburg, WI

The Burnett County Agricultural Society Fair serves the communities of Grantsburg, Siren, Webster, Danbury and surrounding communities.Schedule of

Jeff's Blacksmith Shop 1st Annual Golf Tournament Luck, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: Big Butternut Lake Park, 1520 S Shore Dr, Luck, WI

Jeff's Blacksmith Shop 1st Annual Golf Tournament Saturday, August 28, 2021! Sign up at the bar or call 715-857-5679

Cruise-In Grantsburg, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 204 E Madison Ave, Grantsburg, WI

All makes and models and years welcome food cruise night

Blues and Boats Grantsburg, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 15177 WI-70, Grantsburg, WI

Blues & Boats Hosted By Wild River Outfitters. Event starts at Sun Aug 29 2021 at 01:00 pm and happening at Grantsburg., Gather with friends and family the last Sunday of each month at Wild River...

Orthopedic Clinic Grantsburg, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 257 W St George Ave, Grantsburg, WI

Event: Orthopedic Clinic Location: BMC Clinic Description: Patrick Hall, M.D., is available today. He is associated with Orthopedic Associates in Duluth, Minnesota. Contact: Burnett Medical Center...