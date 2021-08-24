Covelo events coming soon

(COVELO, CA) Live events are lining up on the Covelo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Covelo:

Potter Valley Rodeo Potter Valley, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 10747 Main St, Potter Valley, CA

Aug. 27: Junior Rodeo Slack (4 p.m.). Aug. 28: Junior Rodeo Slack (8 a.m.), axe-throwing competition (1 p.m.) & rodeo dance with Buck Ford (8 p.m.). Aug. 29: CCPRA rodeo & local rodeo (8 a.m. & 1...

RV - Online Friday Story Time Covelo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 23925 Howard St, Covelo, CA

Friday Storytime 2:00 pm - 2:30 pm Children of all ages and their grownups are welcome to join us for a half hour every week of stories, discussion and more while building early literacy skills...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Willits, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Willits, CA 95490

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Anywhere Outpost at the Kate Wolf Festival 2022 Laytonville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: U.S. 101, Laytonville, CA 95454

Anywhere Outpost is honored to offer boutique camping at the final Kate Wolf Music Festival at Black Oak Ranch!

Play Group Laytonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 44400 Willis Ave, Laytonville, CA

Thursdays 11 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Interactive play, snacks and fun! Every Thursday. For children birth to five years of age and their parents. The playgroup will be held in Hardwood Park in good...