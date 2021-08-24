Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Covelo, CA

Covelo events coming soon

Posted by 
Covelo Voice
Covelo Voice
 7 days ago

(COVELO, CA) Live events are lining up on the Covelo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Covelo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lncYu_0bbPD9JJ00

Potter Valley Rodeo

Potter Valley, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 10747 Main St, Potter Valley, CA

Aug. 27: Junior Rodeo Slack (4 p.m.). Aug. 28: Junior Rodeo Slack (8 a.m.), axe-throwing competition (1 p.m.) & rodeo dance with Buck Ford (8 p.m.). Aug. 29: CCPRA rodeo & local rodeo (8 a.m. & 1...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wB6Tl_0bbPD9JJ00

RV - Online Friday Story Time

Covelo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 23925 Howard St, Covelo, CA

Friday Storytime 2:00 pm - 2:30 pm Children of all ages and their grownups are welcome to join us for a half hour every week of stories, discussion and more while building early literacy skills...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WrPnQ_0bbPD9JJ00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Willits, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Willits, CA 95490

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ZbSD_0bbPD9JJ00

Anywhere Outpost at the Kate Wolf Festival 2022

Laytonville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: U.S. 101, Laytonville, CA 95454

Anywhere Outpost is honored to offer boutique camping at the final Kate Wolf Music Festival at Black Oak Ranch!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kcWNY_0bbPD9JJ00

Play Group

Laytonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 44400 Willis Ave, Laytonville, CA

Thursdays 11 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Interactive play, snacks and fun! Every Thursday. For children birth to five years of age and their parents. The playgroup will be held in Hardwood Park in good...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Covelo Voice

Covelo Voice

Covelo, CA
30
Followers
194
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Covelo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willits, CA
City
Covelo, CA
Covelo, CA
Government
City
Potter Valley, CA
Local
California Government
City
Laytonville, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Dance#Music Festival#Make Yourself#Live Events#Ccpra Rodeo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy